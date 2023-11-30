Piers Morgan shared the two royals who questioned the skin colour of Prince Harry’s son.

Two years ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world after telling Oprah Winfrey that two members of the royal family had voiced their “concerns” about the skin colour of their son, Archie.

Now, UK talk show host Piers Morgan has named the two senior royals on, Piers Morgan Uncensored, after it was accidentally mentioned in Dutch copies of Omid Scobie’s new biography, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

According to Morgan and Scobie, it was reportedly King Charles III and Princess Kate who made the remarks.

The book claims that Markle, who was concerned about the conversation, wrote a letter to Charles, mentioning the two members who commented on her and Harry’s then-unborn son’s skin tone.

In the final copy of the book, the names had been removed due to libel laws, with the paragraph reading: “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted].”

However, things slipped through the cracks when the book was translated to Dutch, because the copy that was released in Holland had the names clearly mentioned.

Morgan, who has shown unwavering support to the royal family throughout his career, said that while he doesn’t “believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family,” he did feel that British citizens deserved to know.

“Frankly, if Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can pick it up and see these names, then you — the British people here, who actually pay for the British royal family — you’re entitled to know, too.”

On Tuesday, Xander Publishers said that after receiving a request from the United States, sales of the book will be immediately halted.

“I can’t talk about the details,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done. We are awaiting further instructions. I do not know how long this will be.”

The allegations first came to light in 2021, after Markle told Winfrey that there were “several” conversations about Archie’s skin.

“About how dark your baby is going to be?” Winfrey asked.

To which Markle responded: “Potentially, and what that would mean or look like.”

Both Markle and Harry refused to reveal any names or further information.

“That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward,” he said. “I was a bit shocked.”

Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to respond.

Feature Image: Getty.