From 1914 to 2023: Royal family Christmas cards from over the years.

Every year, since 1914, the royal family have released a Christmas card in the lead-up to the festive holiday.

The tradition began when George V and Queen Mary sent an individual portrait of themselves to the troops fighting in WWI and the practice stuck.

That means every December, we mere commoners get a glimpse into the royal family, featuring behind-the-scenes snippets from the year past.

The past few years have been interesting, with all the royal kiddos growing before eyes.

With that being said, here are all the Royal Family Christmas cards from over the years, dating all the way back to 1914.

2023

The Prince and Princess of Wales channelled classic '90s vibes with their Christmas card this year as they dressed down in denim jeans, sneakers and button-up shirts.

"Our family Christmas card for 2023." Image: Instagram @princeandprincessofwales.

King Charles and Queen Camilla chose to use a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day.

The King and Queen. Image: Instagram @theroyalfamily.

2022

Instead of a family photo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared what was a recent photograph for their annual Christmas card, choosing an image from the Ripple of Hope Award ceremony in early December 2022.

"From our family to yours, on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!" the pair wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Image: Archwell Foundation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales did include their children in their annual Christmas card portrait and chose to share photos of the family taking a stroll, rather than a still photograph.

The Prince and Princess of Wales. Image: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort went for a photograph that was taken at the Braemar Games by Samir Hussein.

The Kind and Queen Consort of England. Image: Getty.

2021

Harry and Meghan's 2021 Christmas card marked the first time the couple shared a photo of their daughter Lili with the public.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family. Image: Alexi Lubomirski/Archewell Foundation.

In 2021, Will and Kate shared a vacation photo in their Christmas card from a family trip to Jordan

Prince and Princess of Wales' family. image: Instagram @princeandprincessofwales.

2020

2020 was the year Prince Harry and his wife got creative by releasing an illustrated Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Image: Twitter @mayhew.

2019

One of the most iconic royal Christmas card photos of all time was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first portrait with their son Archie centre-frame.

The then-seven-month-old could be seen crawling towards the camera while his parents laugh in the background.

“Merry Christmas and a happy new year, from our family to yours,” reads the message.

The King and Queen released their official Christmas card on December 18, 2019 and it featured a photo from their trip to Cuba.

Prince Charles and Camilla travelled there as part of a larger tour of the Caribbean and it was the first official visit by a member of the royal family to the country.









2017

Can you tell Prince William and Duchess Kate really like blue?





In 2017, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's Christmas card featured a photo from Camilla's private 70th birthday party. Image: Getty.

2016

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's 2016 Christmas card features a photo from their royal tour of Croatia. Image: Getty.

2015

Prince Harry's 2015 card featured a photo of him with Battle of Britain veteran Tom Neil.

2013

This Christmas card features a rare candid moment of Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles. The couple were watching horses at the 2013 Royal Ascot. Image: Getty.

2005

Charles and Camilla chose a family picture from their wedding as their Christmas card photo in 2005. Image: Getty.

1999

Prince Charles is photographed with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry two years after Princess Diana's death in 1997. Image: Getty.

1995

A selection of letters and Christmas cards Princess Diana sent to a former housekeeper. The bottom right card features the late Princess' Christmas card from 1995 after her divorce from Prince Charles. Image: Getty.

1982

1982 marked Prince William's first appearance on a royal Christmas card, posing with Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

1986

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William took a photo with their Jack Russell Terrier. This may be our favourite photo of them all.

1989

Prince Harry, five, Prince William, seven, were all smiles in the royal Christmas card of 1989.

1979

The royal Christmas card of 1979 saw the family posing with their dogs. From left to right, was Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Andrew. Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, can also be seen in the background of the photo, towards the left.

1969

A very glam looking Queen Elizabeth chose this photo of her with Charles the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and the Philip the Duke of Edinburgh onboard the Royal Yacht Britannia during a visit to Norway. Image: Getty.

1942

Queen Elizabeth's 1942 Christmas card to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army. At the time they were fighting during WWII. Image: Getty.

1914

The first royal Christmas card was sent in 1914 by George V and Queen Mary (Queen Elizabeth II's grandparents) to troops fighting in World War I. Image: Getty.

