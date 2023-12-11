From 1914 to 2023: Royal family Christmas cards from over the years.

Every year, since 1914, the royal family have released a Christmas card in the lead-up to the festive holiday.
The tradition began when George V and Queen Mary sent an individual portrait of themselves to the troops fighting in WWI and the practice stuck.
That means every December, we mere commoners get a glimpse into the royal family, featuring behind-the-scenes snippets from the year past.
The past few years have been interesting, with all the royal kiddos growing before eyes.
With that being said, here are all the Royal Family Christmas cards from over the years, dating all the way back to 1914.
2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales channelled classic '90s vibes with their Christmas card this year as they dressed down in denim jeans, sneakers and button-up shirts.
King Charles and Queen Camilla chose to use a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day.
2022
Instead of a family photo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared what was a recent photograph for their annual Christmas card, choosing an image from the Ripple of Hope Award ceremony in early December 2022.
"From our family to yours, on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!" the pair wrote.
The Prince and Princess of Wales did include their children in their annual Christmas card portrait and chose to share photos of the family taking a stroll, rather than a still photograph.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort went for a photograph that was taken at the Braemar Games by Samir Hussein.
2021
Harry and Meghan's 2021 Christmas card marked the first time the couple shared a photo of their daughter Lili with the public.
In 2021, Will and Kate shared a vacation photo in their Christmas card from a family trip to Jordan
2020
2020 was the year Prince Harry and his wife got creative by releasing an illustrated Christmas card.
2019
One of the most iconic royal Christmas card photos of all time was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first portrait with their son Archie centre-frame.
The then-seven-month-old could be seen crawling towards the camera while his parents laugh in the background.
“Merry Christmas and a happy new year, from our family to yours,” reads the message.
The King and Queen released their official Christmas card on December 18, 2019 and it featured a photo from their trip to Cuba.
Prince Charles and Camilla travelled there as part of a larger tour of the Caribbean and it was the first official visit by a member of the royal family to the country.
2017
Can you tell Prince William and Duchess Kate really like blue?
2016
2015
Prince Harry's 2015 card featured a photo of him with Battle of Britain veteran Tom Neil.
2013
2005
1999
1995
1982
1982 marked Prince William's first appearance on a royal Christmas card, posing with Princess Diana and Prince Charles.
1986
Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William took a photo with their Jack Russell Terrier. This may be our favourite photo of them all.
1989
Prince Harry, five, Prince William, seven, were all smiles in the royal Christmas card of 1989.
1979
The royal Christmas card of 1979 saw the family posing with their dogs. From left to right, was Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Andrew. Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, can also be seen in the background of the photo, towards the left.
1969
1942
1914
This article was published on December 20, 2018 and has since been updated with new information.
Image: Instagram @princeandprincessofwales.
