Pixie Curtis threatened to boycott the Myer fashion show over Roxy Jacenko's outfit choice.

We’ve all been embarrassed by our parents at some point.

From being too affectionate in public to being scolded in front of friends – we’ve all felt it.

But with over 100,000 Instagram followers and a booming business, seven-year-old Pixie Curtis gets embarrassed by her parents for more than just PDA.

Over the weekend, the little hair accessories entrepreneur attended Myer’s Spring Summer fashion show with her mum Roxy Jacenko.

But Pixie almost refused to attend the event all together – and it was all because of her mum’s hot pink Prada dress.

“She said she wouldn’t come out with me tonight if I wore this,” the Sweaty Betty PR founder told the Sydney Morning Herald at the event over the weekend.

“[The dress] is the opposite of nice!” Pixie added.

The sheer Prada dress the mum-of-two wore is reportedly worth $1700.

Since the 38-year-old PR mogul set up her daughter Pixie's hair bow business Pixies Bows back in 2011, a number of celebrity children have been spotted wearing them, including Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise and Sarah Jessica Parker's twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.

Selling a range of colourful hair bows and accessories, Pixies Bows are sold online as well as in store in Myer.

Following the news that Scott Morrison became our new Prime Minister last week, Roxy also shared a photo of the new PM and his two daughters Abbey and Lily, who were wearing Pixies Bows.

Roxy Jacenko's daughter Pixie complains about her clothes not matching.