In 2020, 13 shows attracted a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Here are the 5 you need to watch.

While 2020 has presented us with constant cancellations and disappointments, the one plus side has been entertainment. In a year where we've needed it most, there has been a steady stream of brilliant new television shows to distract us from the chaotic world around us.

As we reach the end of the year, the review website Rotten Tomatoes has rated all of our new, favourite TV shows. And a small handful (well, 13 to be precise) have received a perfect score of 100 per cent. Now, a fair few aren't available here (just yet) so we've rounded up five, fantastic shows that you can watch immediately.

Happy bingeing!

Schitt's Creek (season six)

Image: Netflix.

When a family suddenly go bankrupt, they have to move to the only place they still own: a small, country town called Schitt's Creek. Written by and starring American Pie's Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy, this show will make you cry of laughter, every single episode.

Rotten Tomatoes critic's consensus: "Witty, warm, and with just the right blend of wisdom and wisecracks, Schitt's Creek's final season is the perfect farewell to the Roses and the town that changed their lives."

Where to watch: Netflix.

If you haven't seen any of Schitt's Creek, here's the trailer. Post continues below.

P-Valley

Image: Stan.

Created by award-winning playwright Katori Hall and based on her play Pussy Valley, P-Valley follows the lives and stories of various dancers who work at The Pynk, a strip club located deep in the Mississippi Delta.

Rotten Tomatoes critic's consensus: "A stunning, lyrical piece of neon noir, P-Valley explores the unseen lives of strippers in Mississippi through Katori Hall's singular gaze, celebrating the beauty of the craft without sugarcoating the challenges."

Where to watch: Stan.

Feel Good

Image: Netflix.

Feel Good is a semi-autobiographical series from the Canadian comedian Mae Martin. It follows the recovering addict and comedian Mae, who tries to control her complicated relationship with addiction while she falls in love with her new girlfriend George.

Rotten Tomatoes critic's consensus: "An intimate portrait of addiction and love, Feel Good is at once sweetly charming, uncomfortably complicated, and completely worth falling for."

Where to watch: Netflix.

Giri/Haji

Image: Netflix.

The crime thriller Giri/Haji (which translates to Duty/Shame) follows a Tokyo detective named Kenzo Mori who travels to London to find his allegedly deceased mob-assassin brother.

Rotten Tomatoes critic's consensus: "Smart, suspenseful, and superbly shot, Giri/Haji is a near-perfect crime thriller with a surprisingly sharp sense of humour."

Where to watch: Netflix.

The Baby-Sitters Club

Image: Netflix

Based on Ann M. Martin's hugely popular series of the same name, the 2020 reboot of the beloved childhood classic, which follows five friends and their babysitting business, retains all the fun, friendship and life lessons of the original books.

Rotten Tomatoes critic's consensus: "Sweet, sincere, and full of hope, The Baby-Sitters Club's grounded approach honors its source material while updating the story for a new generation."

Where to watch: Netflix.

Feature image: Netflix.