The 6 unmissable TV shows you definitely should have watched in 2020.

This post mentions sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



There's no better feeling than discovering your new favourite TV show.

While 2020 was a year full of challenges and setbacks, it was also a year packed full of TV releases.

But with everything going on (pandemic, bushfires, second wave slump etc) you may have missed some of the most brilliant series of the year.

So, to help you out, we've rounded up 6 of the most unmissable shows of 2020 so you can queue them up ASAP.

I Hate Suzie.

Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie. Image: Stan.

I Hate Suzie is a gritty, funny, frustrating watch that will make you feel a whole rollercoaster of emotions over the eight-episode first season.

The series follows Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper), a 30-something former pop star turned actress, who has just landed a surprising role as an ageing princess in a Disney movie, when her phone is hacked and photos of her performing a sex act are leaked on the internet.

Each episode follows Suzie through a "stage of grief" as she processes her privacy being violated and as her personal and professional life crumbles around her.

What makes this series a completely different viewing experience to any other TV show to date, is the fact the viewer also goes through the eight stages of grief alongside Suzie. It's a wild ride but definitely worth it.

Every episode of I Hate Suzie is now streaming, only on Stan.

I May Destroy You.

Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You. Image: Binge.