Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have quickly become one of Hollywood's favourite couples.

For a year now the pair have been married, and so for their first wedding anniversary, they've decided to share the behind-the-scenes from the day.

The singer, 32, and Marvel director, 47 also shared that it was Ora who proposed to Waititi.

"She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly," Waititi told Vogue this week, saying she asked him to marry her while they were on vacation in Palm Springs.

A few weeks later, their impromptu wedding took place.

Last year in August there had been reports that the couple had married, and the reports were indeed true.

Just prior to the wedding rumours Ora had been spotted wearing a gold band on her wedding finger. She had also reportedly changed her surname to 'Waititi-Ora'.

Their wedding wasn't in London or France "like everyone reported" said Waititi, but instead in Los Angeles "with a small group of friends" at their home.

Ora said she wore a Tom Ford dress, they had loved ones watch their wedding via Zoom (given their families are respectively in England and New Zealand), and the entire event was dreamed up and organised within two weeks. Waititi's two daughters from his first marriage were also in attendance.

Ora said to Glamour in May that it was important for her new step-daughters to be at the wedding.

"His kids were there, and I really wanted them to be a part of it. It was either then or we had to wait for ages. I didn't want to do it without my step-kids there, so we just figured it out, and we did it. And it was perfect."

They married in their very fancy backyard, Ora had two outfit changes, an Elvis impersonator, and a simple one-tier cake with the words 'We're Married B**ches!!!' in icing.

"I wore my mum's pearls that she got married in," Ora said to Vogue.

"My sister walked me down the aisle, and it was just really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun. It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married."

Since March 2021, Ora and Waititi have been dating.

After the two were spotted together in Sydney a few times, Ora seemed to confirm their romance in an Instagram post, posting a picture of herself being embraced by Waititi in a carousel of photos.

The pair first met in Australia, and it was not something Ora says she was "looking for".

"I didn't expect to find love in Australia, nor was I looking for it," she shared. "I think protecting something that you really care about, you've got to have a sense of privacy a little bit. It's OK to be a bit more reserved with things that you find private and want to protect."

Currently, Ora is releasing a new album and one of the songs on the album she says was written the day after her wedding. She said to PEOPLE recently that writing the song while still in a love bubble makes it extra nostalgic.

"I was like, 'Listen dude, I got married yesterday. I'm very hungover, but I think we should write the ultimate wedding song. My biggest supporter and advocate is Taika."

She also told the publication that "one day" she would like to expand their family, saying: "That's always been a dream of mine."

More and more celebrities lately are opting for micro weddings.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour and singer Lily Allen married at a Las Vegas Chapel. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony and afterwards, the pair topped it off with a meal at In-N-Out.

We also saw Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's small Vegas wedding as well. They were very smug writing about why their micro wedding was pretty cool, before then having an enormous wedding at a venue steeped in controversy. But anyway, back to the Vegas wedding!

"We flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," JLo wrote in her newsletter.

JLo wore a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Affleck's closet. Affleck then got changed into his suit in the chapel's bathroom.

For Ora and Waititi, they said recently that their love languages match up well.

"Rita is incredible at gifting and thinking about someone ahead of time, planning the gift. My love language is words of affirmation and gifting. Who doesn't love gifting?" Waititi said. "It reinforces the act of love in many ways."

Feature Image: Getty.