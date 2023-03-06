Does Riley Keough actually sing? All your questions about Daisy Jones & The Six, answered.

By now, you've probably heard the fanfare about Daisy Jones & The Six.

The Prime Video miniseries premiered on March 3, and it has already become one of the most talked about shows of 2023 so far.

The show is an adaptation of the bestselling book from author Taylor Jenkins Reid and it follows the story of an iconic 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne.

Twenty years after mysteriously calling it quits after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, the band finally agrees to tell the truth in a documentary.

Here are the answers to the questions you've pondered while watching Daisy Jones & The Six.

Is Daisy Jones & The Six based on a true story?

The short answer is 'no'.

The long answer begins with, 'well, sort of'...

Okay, so what inspired Daisy Jones & The Six?

A 70s rock band derailed by very messy personal dynamics? Of course, Daisy Jones & The Six was absolutely inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac in 1977 (Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and John McVie). Image: Getty.

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid wrote a blog post for Hello Sunshine explaining how she first saw a performance of 'Landslide' on TV when she was 13:

"As the song was coming to an end, Stevie [Nicks] and Lindsey [Buckingham] moved closer to one another, smiling tenderly, maybe even a little bit wistfully. Lindsey stopped strumming for a moment and Stevie let it fly as he watched from the sideline. And for one split second—truly, a slice of a moment—Lindsey put his fist under his chin and looked at Stevie as if she was a miracle.

"And I thought, 'Oh, they're in love with each other.'"

In 2017, when she decided she wanted to write a book about rock n' roll she kept coming back to that moment.

"How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we'll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh."

Does Riley Keough actually sing in Daisy Jones & The Six?

Image: Prime Video.

Yep! Every cast member in Daisy Jones & The Six sing and perform their own instruments in the show. No dubbing allowed.

Riley Keough plays Daisy Jones, and despite being Elvis Presley's granddaughter, said she "lied" about her musical ability before landing an audition for the part.

"I auditioned like everybody else, and lied to them and told them l could sing," she told Vanity Fair.

Producer Lauren Neustadter confirmed this story.

"We talked about her singing and we talked about her grandfather and she sort of said, 'You know, I know I have it in me, but I really don't sing outside the shower. This is not a thing that I've done before, but I'm ready to do the work', and she really did," she told the publication.

Keough sent in an audition video of herself singing a Fleetwood Mac song, but was told she needed to 'belt' if she wanted the part.

"I was like, what does that even mean? I didn't even know how one gets to be able to sing loud. I went to a vocal coach and I was like, they need me to belt."

She worked with a vocal coach and eventually sent in another video of herself singing Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 'Simple Man', which earned her the part.

"At the end of the day, it's not like I'm the best singer in the world. You know? Like, we're not phenomenal singers. But we were proud of how far we got."

Does Sam Claflin actually sing in Daisy Jones & The Six?

Sam Claflin, who plays frontman Billy Dunne, also exaggerated the truth during his audition process to land the part.

"We found out he wasn’t as musical as he might have [said]," producer Scott Neustadter told Vanity Fair.

For 18 months, Claflin worked with a vocal coach and a guitar tutor to learn the skills he needed to be convincing as his rock star character.

"I have to say, I'd never picked up a guitar before I got this part... I was going to be playing not lead guitar, thank God, but rhythm guitar. I had to learn how to hold the guitar, how to strum a guitar. I had the biggest journey to go with the singing as well," he said.

Who worked on the Daisy Jones & The Six music?

Image: Prime Video.

Sure, this is all based on a fictional band, but at least the music is real.

The show will feature 24 original songs, including the album Aurora, which in the story catapults the band to a whole new stratosphere of fame.

All 11 songs on that album, as well as the many others featured throughout the episodes are available on streaming.

The music was created with the help of many incredible real-world musicians, including Grammy Nominated producer Blake Mills, Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford and more.

New episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six drop weekly on Fridays on Prime Video.

