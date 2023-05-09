'I was threatened by my uber driver on a night out. What I did next saved me.'

People to do, places to see.

Come a weekend, you’ll find me catching up with friends, over what is now my signature combo: an aperol spritz and a bowl of hot chips.

And much like many of us, I turn to ride sharing apps like Uber, Lyft and DiDi to transport me around town. It’s an affordable and convenient way of moving from one place to another and has been my trusty steed many times, always getting me home safe and sound.

Until it didn't.

After a fun night catching up with the girls, over sharing and drinking a few too many Aperols, I began my journey home as I always did.

Little did I know I was about to put myself in one of the most unassumingly dangerous situations of my life.

So my ride arrives, I jump in, still enjoying the cocktail buzz and confirm where I am off to.

Luckily for me I wasn’t heading too far, the journey was approximately 15 minutes, maybe less, given it was about midnight with barely anyone around.

So after 15 minutes, we arrive near, but not at my final destination.

I politely explained to the driver that we were in fact at the wrong location and that it was about a block and a half further. Then, in a tone you definitely don't want to hear from a man at midnight, my driver told me we’d arrived and to “get out”.

Although a little confused, my independent girl boss energy reiterated the correct location. After all, it was cold and I was in a little mini dress.

This is when things took a turn.

My driver put his pedal to the medal and sped off in a rage and I was still sitting helplessly in the back.

I was soon met with a barrage of offensive language and physical threats.

I received the following comments: “you stupid Australian girls think you can get away with everything” followed by “my girlfriend will bash you”.

Now it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know this was not a situation I wanted to be in, nor was I equipped with the know-how to deal with it if it were to escalate.

Instinctively I started shouting to “just let me out”. At this point all I knew was I needed to not be sitting in this mans steel motorised box, fearing the locks would be used to trap me.

Then he slowed down with just enough time for me to jump out. Winner, winner, chicken dinner; I was now standing on the side of the road, in the dark and on my own.

Immediately I called my friend to come get me and started explaining the insane encounter I just endured.

As the words come out of my mouth, we both kind of just paused.

Things could have gotten real dark, real quick.

Of course I was straight on the app reporting the driver, only to receive an automated message that we would no longer be paired together

This prompted a pretty wild conversation amongst friends. Turns out, most of us had experienced a similar story of some kind using a rideshare app. Not to mention the string of horrific headlines gracing our feeds concerning rider and driver safety.

So, what can we do to better protect our girls when travelling solo? Here are a few tips to maximise safety and minimise crazy that I've found to make me feel more comfortable.

1. Request your ride inside.

Spend as little time outside on the street as possible. This will help you avoid getting into the wrong ride or having to wait unnecessarily alone. Unfortunately, impersonator drivers do exist and yes they are big weirdos out there targeting people on their phones or looking like they’re waiting.

Stand inside a well lit and populated area, whether it be inside a bar or with your group of friends. Avoid alone time where possible. Plus, saves you a lonely phone scroll while you wait.

2. Always check and confirm before jumping into a vehicle.

We’re all probably guilty of just hopping in and letting the rest of it figure itself out, and yes, most of the time it ends up being fine. But, in my mothers words, “all it takes is once”.

This means checking the number plate, model of the car and even the colour before engaging. Once you’re on track with the above, it's time to check the driver's name. Only then do you receive the okay to plant your booty on that seat.

3. Back seat bandits. Always.

To me this is a no brainer, but I have had plenty of convos with friends that love having a yarn in the front, so I will explain.

If you’re riding alone, you’re sitting in the back. No buts!

This basically saved me from potentially being assaulted and this could save you too. This will allow a quicker exit strategy and generally create more space between you and the driver, which is essential in a sticky situation.

4. Always wear a seatbelt and cancel if need be.

After a few fizzys it can be tempting to relax on road rules but this is the time when you must pop on your Karen cap and strap.

In my experience had I not been wearing a belt I would have been catapulted to the front and in further danger when my driver decided to play Mario Kart IRL with his car. And, if this does happen to you, shorten the fair, jump out early and request a new ride. Your safety isn’t worth the risk.

5. Be respectful, duh.

Another obvious, but often overlooked rule.

Treating others the way you would want to be treated should just be a life rule. However, in the context of rideshare you should practise this virtue perfectly, after all you never know who is sitting next to you, or in front in this case.

6. Travel in a pack when you can.

Just like in the wild, you’re generally safer in numbers. So, it's good to apply that logic to this too.

7. Share your ride.

If it's late at night and you’re travelling solo, I implore you to tell a friend or family member about your journey and for our tech savvy gals, where possible share your location.

In the event that something does happen, you (and your pals) will be bloody happy you actioned this one.

8. Know your route.

Sometimes this is harder to practise than preach, but knowing your route will help you catch any shady behaviour early on and hopefully be enough to deter trouble that may come looking.

9. Stay alert and trust your instincts.

I am often amazed at a woman's ability to pick up on strange or ominous behaviour early on. Our guts do amazing things like digesting our food, but also sending subtle messages to be alert or to act.

My gut instinct to get out of the vehicle ultimately ended a dangerous and escalating situation and could help you too.

That being said, I've had so many more pleasant experiences riding with interesting and fabulous humans and this isn’t meant to scare but better refine the spidy senses to avoid a scary situation like mine.

