The first look at Stan's new original horror movie Relic will scare the pants off you.

Stan has released the first trailer for their new original movie Relic and let’s just say that after watching it, you might want to start sleeping with one eye open.

The new horror movie, which was directed and co-written by Japanese-Australian filmmaker Natalie Erika James tells the story of three generations of women who are seemingly being haunted by some sort of sinister presence.

It’s a story that cleverly uses the supernatural as a metaphor for the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Relic, which will premiere on Stan on Friday, July 10, tells the story of Edna (Australian theatre legend and The Matrix star Robyn Nevin), an elderly widow who one day mysteriously goes missing from her remote home in the Melbourne countryside.

Take a look at the first trailer for Stan original film Relic.

Her disappearance draws her daughter Kay (Mary Poppins Returns and The Newsroom star Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bloom star Bella Heathcote) to her home in order to help the police find her.

When Edna is eventually discovered seemingly safe and well, it feels for a brief moment that all might be well for the family. Until of course odd and unsettling things start happening around the house.

Since her return home, strange bruises have appeared on Edna’s body, items in the house appear to have taken on a life of their own and both Kay and Sam begin to see terrifying apparitions appear around the house.

It soon becomes clear that whatever sinister presence is at work here, it is attempting to take over Edna.

Relic has already proved to be a hit with critics, after enjoying a world premiere in the Midnight section at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was also programmed in the Midnighters section at SXSW.

The movie also currently has a perfect 100 per cent score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, thanks to its nuanced performances and clever script.

In an additional sell for the film, Relic also boasts a pretty impressive list of names behind the scenes.

It was written by Natalie Erika James and Christian White and co-produced by Carver Films’ producers Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw (Snowtown), and Nine Stories’ Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker (Wildlife), with the Russo Brothers’ (Avengers: Endgame) AGBO executive producing.

Relic is the latest addition to Stan's lineup of original productions, which includes True History of The Kelly Gang, The Other Guy Season 2, The Gloaming and The Commons and the Logie Award-winning Bloom.

So pop July 10 in your calendar because if you're going to have the pants scared off you, it might as well be thanks to a slick horror film helmed by and starring some talented and creative women.

Stan Original Film Relic will premiere on Stan on Friday, July 10.

