All the photos from King Frederik and Queen Mary's proclamation in one place.

It's official, Australia's very own Mary Elizabeth Donaldson will now be known as the Queen Consort of Denmark or Queen Mary I after her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, stepped down from the throne.

History was made on Sunday after the Tasmanian law graduate was crowned, making her the first Australian-born Queen of a European monarchy.

Mary's husband, formerly known as Crown Prince Frederik, is now the King of Denmark, taking over from his mother who reigned for 52 years.

The Danish proclamation was a fairly simple state of affairs - a far cry from the pageantry and extravagance of King Charles' 2023 coronation.

The celebration was held at the Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, and was followed by a balcony appearance by the couple and their children in front of the public.

From there, King Frederik X addressed the crowd.

"My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow," Frederik said in his first speech as King.

"It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a task I take on with pride, respect and joy.

"I want to return the trust I meet. I need trust from my beloved wife, you and that which is greater than us."

He concluded his address by giving Mary a kiss in front of the crowd.

Following the proclamation, the King and Queen's eldest son, Prince Christian, was given the title of Crown Prince.

The younger siblings' titles remain unchanged, and they will continue to be called Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

January 14 holds a significant place in Queen Margrethe's heart, as exactly 52 years from that date, she was crowned Queen.

Queen Margrethe was crowned on January 14 1972, after the shock death of her father, King Frederik IX (pictured). Image: Getty.

The monarch assumed the position on January 14 1972, after the shock death of her father King Frederik IX. He died because of cardiac arrest just two weeks after giving his New Year's address to the nation.

Now that the proclamation is done and dusted, take a look at all the photos from the occasion.

