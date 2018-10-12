Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I heard you were saying disgusting things about me.” The bachelor spreading rumours about Ali Oetjen.

Some people might say the juiciest part of last night’s episode of The Bachelorette wasn’t even (technically) in the episode at all. In fact, the part that got us most excited was the promo for next Wednesday’s episode.

The promo shown in the final minutes of last night’s episode alluded to upcoming beef between front runner Charlie (tall guy who’s very invested in Bachelorette Ali) and Nathan (23-year-old party boy from Sydney’s Northern Beaches).

“There’s clearly some people here who aren’t here for the right reasons. This is a girl who’s fallen for this in the past, and in my mind she’s falling for it again,” Charlie can be seen saying desperately in the footage, as if pleading with Ali to realise he’s the one for her.

Watch the full promo below. Post continues after video.

The ‘right reasons’ bit he’s referring to is a conversation Nathan allegedly had in which he said he’d heard there is truth to disgusting rumours about Ali’s past relationship with fellow Bachelor in Paradise 2018 contestant Grant Kemp.

To quickly recap, Grant came out not long after Bachelor in Paradise finished airing earlier this year saying he broke up with Ali when he caught her cheating on him with a friend in the stairwell of his apartment.

Ali has denied the rumours, however it appears she will address the rumours further on next week’s episode.

See you then.

2. Hugh Jackman didn’t think he looked 50. Then he saw a photo of himself sleeping.

It’s hard to believe that ex X-Men star, Wolverine, The Greatest Showman and all round good dude (the list never ends, to be honest) turned 50 day.

In fact, even Hugh Jackman himself didn’t believe it. That is, until he saw… this masterpiece.

Sydney born Jackman found out that yes, not even Wolverine is immune to ageing.

In the photo, Jackman looks like literally all our dads as he sleeps on his sun bed with his French bulldog Dali by his side.

He captioned it, “When people tell you ‘you don’t look 50’ part of you believes it… until you see yourself sleeping.”

If that’s the so-called worst photo of Hugh Jackman ever then he’s doing pretty bloody well.

3. Awkward. Georgie Gardner made a joke about Karl Stefanovic’s rumoured axing.

It’s the morning show news we’ve been hearing all this month.

Apparently, Karl Stefanovic’s Today host role is on its last legs as the morning show’s ratings drop, the reason believed to be because of his, well, presence.

And in an awkward on-screen conversation, 48-year-old Georgie Gardener told 44-year-old Karl that he had “already been axed!”

*crickets*

The remark came from a conversation the two co-hosts were having about Karl waxing his eyebrows, and good God was there a lot of I can’t believe this is being said out loud right now giggling.

“If you want to see Georgie wax Karl on Monday morning, send us an e-mail!’,” Karl started, jokingly (or so we are assuming).

In response?

Georgie replied: “Oh, wax! As in “whacks”!”

“Not axe!” Karl responded, although, we could practically see the beads of sweat forming in his hairline.

Cue Georgie’s “you’ve already been axed” comment. And the studio fell into laughter.

Trying to recover from the slip up, Karl said that the moment was over and it was “a couple of weeks ago” and not to “mention the war”.

Sounds like a nervous joke to me, Karl.

4. Why Beatrice is strictly not allowed to wear a tiara.

With the imminent marriage of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the royals are once again all anyone can talk about.

Gushing aside, everyone’s kind of curious about one thing.

Why is Beatrice strictly not allowed to wear a tiara, but her sister Eugenie can? Sounds like some sister privilege, sibling rivalry to me, but no, there is a reason behind it.

When Eugenie leaves the chapel, newly married, she will be able to get her hands on the royal collection of crowns.

But lo and behold, British jewellery expert Geoffrey Munn told Irish website Her, that yes, any woman can wear a tiara.

But the catch is, as per "ancient tradition", you must be married or a bride to wear one.

“The tiara has its roots in classical antiquity and was seen as an emblem of the loss of innocence to the crowning of love.

“One of the mainstays of European royalty and aristocracy is to do what you have always done and formal dress, jewellery, and tiaras are just part of this.”

What tiara will Eugenie wear? We'll found out very very very soon.

5. We think we know who will win The Bachelorette.

Excuse us – but it appears a 31-year-old man named Charlie Newling will be crowned the winner of The Bachelorette 2018.

We have evidence along with some theories and if we had any money (which we… don’t) we’d put it on the Sydney builder who, just like Ali Oetjen, enjoys fitness, muscles, but also exercise.

For all the very convincing signs that Charlie Newling is going to win The Bachelorette, read the full story here.