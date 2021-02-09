'The Queen is delighted.' Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy.

There's a very cute new member of the British royal family.

Princess Eugenie has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie is the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the Queen's third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8:55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie, 30, shared a photo of her and Jack, 34, holding her baby's hand on Instagram to mark the moment, with a series of blue heart emojis.

Eugenie and Jack married in a lavish royal wedding in October 2018 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Eight hundred people were in attendance, including most of the royals.

Eugenie described how she and Jack, a former manager of a London nightclub, first met in a video posted to the royal family's Twitter account.

"It was love at first sight," she said.

"We were skiing at our friend's place in Switzerland and I saw you first and we started staring at each other," Jack explained.

"And I thought 'What a silly hat'," added Eugenie. "And then I thought 'Who's that?' and you came over and shook my hand and I was all butterflies and nervous.

"I think I rang my mum that night and said 'I've just met this guy Jack', and that was how it started.

"I remember thinking I really, really like this guy and I hope he likes me too. Then you gave me this huge like windscreen wiper wave and I thought 'Right, he likes me too'."

They began dating in 2011.

The couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram in September 2020, with a photo featuring the couple holding a fluffy pair of bear slippers.

In December 2020, Sarah, Duchess of York told Mamamia she was overjoyed to soon be a grandmother.

"I feel incredibly lucky that Jack and Eugenie are having a baby," she said.

"So many couples struggle to conceive so first of all I feel grateful that they haven't had to go through any of that.

"Of course I can't wait to have a new little audience for my storytelling. I'm also excited because grandparents get all of the fun and not so much of the hard work and responsibility!"

Eugenie's son will not have to wait long for a play friend, as another royal baby is due very soon.

The queen's eldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, is expecting her third child with husband Mike Tindall.

