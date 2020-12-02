EXCLUSIVE: Sarah, Duchess of York on Beatrice's wedding and preparing for her first grandchild.

Sarah, Duchess of York has spent 2020 reading stories to children - virtually, of course - and she's readily preparing to have a new audience member.

Her first grandchild.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools and most other public parts of our lives down, the Duchess launched her YouTube channel in April to share Storytime for Fergie and Friends videos.

It was actually born out of a lifelong dream that hadn't yet been fulfilled.

"I always loved the old children's story time TV programme in the UK, Jackanory, and had a secret desire to be a children's TV presenter," the Duchess told Mamamia in an exclusive interview to celebrate the launch of her latest book, Budgie the Little Helicopter Rescues Kubby the Koala.

"I wanted to bring that spirit back to life. I thought children would be so frightened by the pandemic and all the bad news that I decided to read a children's story every day online. It's a little bit of escapism with some wonderful children's literature.

"I hope it's helping parents who may be working on the frontline or struggling to balance working from home and their family life by occupying their children for a short time every day."

The Duchess creates the Storytime backdrops herself. Image: Twitter.