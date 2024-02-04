The meaning behind Prince Philip's cruel nickname for Meghan Markle.

A new book about the royal family suggests Prince Philip and Meghan Markle may not have had the best relationship.

Yep, that's right – yet another royal book has been released, and this one is all about the relationship between King Charles III and his mother.

But according to the new read, written by royal biographer Ingrid Seward and entitled My Mother And I, the Duke of Edinburgh – who died in 2021 aged 99 – had a nickname for his granddaughter-in-law.

And no, it's not one he would've used to her face.

When the Suits actor married into the royal family back in 2018, she officially became the Duchess of Sussex – but according to Seward, Prince Philip referred to her as the "Duchess of Windsor". Now, that may not sound that bad – unless you know the back story. The nickname was a pointed reference to American socialite Wallis Simpson, who held the same title (in an official capacity) 70 years prior.

Wallis was divorced when she married the former King Edward VIII in 1937, after he abdicated the British throne. It sparked a major backlash as the Church of England and Stanley Baldwin (the UK Prime Minister at the time) frowned upon the king marrying a divorced woman.

It was argued at the time that the public would not accept Wallis either.

Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII. Image: Getty.

Prince Philip's alleged nickname for Meghan shows that his opinion of her was not much better than the one he held for Wallis.

According to Seward, the deceased royal thought it was "uncanny" how much Meghan reminded him of Wallis – chiefly due to her having been wed once before.

The Duchess of Sussex had been married to, and divorced from, film producer Trevor Engelson before she met Harry. They tied the knot in 2011 and split in 2014. Similarly, Wallis had been married prior to her wedding with Edward VIII.

Both women were also glamorous, dark-haired, slim and American, said Seward.

However, while Prince Philip never seemed to be a fan of Meghan, Seward claims in My Mother And I that the late Queen Elizabeth II treated her kindly and thought more highly of her. Seward said the monarch "approved" of the actor when Prince Harry introduced her to the family in 2017.

There have been comparisons drawn between Meghan and Harry's relationship, and Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII's relationship. Image: Getty

However, what Queen Elizabeth II didn't like, according to Seward, was her new granddaughter's wedding dress from the royal nuptials in 2018, apparently saying it was "too white" – a fashion faux pas, due to her having been married once before.

In January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and relocate to Montecito, California.

Interestingly, that announcement also was compared with Edward VIII's abdication and departure to France with Wallis when they fell in love.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.