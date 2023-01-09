'I was not invited.' The 14 biggest moments from Prince Harry's tell-all TV interviews.

Prince Harry has sat down for two tell-all interviews in the UK and the US and just like in his memoir, he did not hold anything back.

The interviews align ahead of the official release tomorrow of his memoir, Spare (which was accidentally leaked early in Spain).

First up, Harry spoke to ITV News presenter Tom Bradby, who has known him for over 20 years and who famously asked Meghan Markle how she was coping during the couple's 2018 trip to South Africa.

During the interview, Harry - who also sat down with Anderson Cooper for a 60 Minutes interview in the US - told the journalist he is grateful for the chance to tell his story in his own words.

"38 years, 38 years of having my story told by so many different people, with intentional spin and distortion felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself," he shared.

"I don't think that if I was still part of the institution that I would have been given this chance to. So, I'm actually really grateful that I've had the opportunity to tell my story because it's my story to tell."

So we've collated the biggest revelations from both of Prince Harry's interviews, to get you up to speed.

1.'Never complain, never explain' is just a motto.

At the start of the ITV interview, Harry called out the Royal Family's saying "never complain, never explain", explaining it "was just a motto".

"There was a lot of complaining and there was a lot of explaining and it continues now."

2. How King Charles broke the news of his mother's death.

During the ITV interview, an audio excerpt from Harry's memoir was played, where the Duke recalled the moment he was told his mother, Princess Diana, had died.

"There was then a shift internally. I began silently pleading with Pa, or God, or both, 'No, no, no.' Pa looked down into the folds of the old quilts and blankets and sheets," said Harry, who was 12 at the time.

"'There were complications. Mummy was quite badly injured and taken to hospital, darling boy.' He always called me darling boy, but he was saying it quite a lot now.

"His voice was soft. He was in shock, it seemed. 'Oh, hospital?' 'Yes, with a head injury.' Did he mention paparazzi? Did he say she’d been chased? I don’t think so. I can’t swear to it but probably not. The paps were such a problem for Mummy, for everyone, it didn’t need to be said. I thought again, 'injured but she’s okay, she’s been taken to hospital, they’ll fix her head, and we’ll go and see her. Today, tonight at the latest'. 'They tried, darling boy. I’m afraid she didn’t make it.'"

Speaking about his mother's death during the interview, Harry said he never wants to be in a similar position.

"Part of the reason why we are here now [is] I never ever want to be in that position. I don't want history to repeat itself. I do not want to be a single dad," he told Bradby.

"And I certainly don't want my children to have a life without a mother or a father."

3. Harry 'only cried once' after Princess Diana's death.

Harry also said he only cried once after his mother died and described the guilt he felt while walking outside Kensington Palace following her coffin.

"Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died," he told Bradby in the ITV interview.

"I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace."

Harry went on to recall feeling the mourners' tears on his hands when he shook them.

"There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling," he said.

"I've seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all. And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away."

"Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

Speaking about the moment on 60 Minutes, Harry said, "Once my mother's coffin actually went into the ground, that was the first time that I actually cried... There was never another time."



He also shared that for many years he believed his mother may not have died and would eventually return.

"For a long time, I just refused to accept that she was gone. Part of, you know, she would never do this to us, but also part of, maybe this is all part of a plan," said Harry.

"You really believed that maybe she had just decided to disappear for a time?" Cooper asked.

"For a time, and then that she would call us and that we would go and join her," said Harry, who shared William "had similar thoughts".

"I had huge amounts of hope."

4. Harry sees Princess Diana in his dreams.

During the ITV interview, Bradby explained how Harry recalls seeing his mother in his dreams, saying "Mummy, Mummy, is that you?"

Speaking to Brady, Harry replied, "I refer to it as post-traumatic stress injury because I'm not a person with a disorder. I know I'm not."

Later in the interview, Harry said there are many things about Princess Diana's death that remain "unexplained".

"There’s a lot of things that are unexplained. I've been asked before whether I want to open up another inquiry. I don't really see the point at this stage."

He also recalled the moment he drove through the same tunnel his mother died in, during a trip to Paris.

"When you've actually experienced the same thing, which you assume your mother's driver was experiencing at the time, then it's really hard to, I guess, understand how some people have come away with the conclusions of that night. And that the people that were predominantly responsible for it, all got away with it."



He also told Cooper in the 60 Minutes interview that he went through files on his mother's death to look for "proof".

"Proof that she was in the car. Proof that she was injured. And proof that the very paparazzi that chased her into the tunnel were the ones that were taking photographs, photographs of her lying half dead on the back seat of the car."



In one photo, he remember seeing, "the back of my mum's head, slumped on the back seat".

"There were other more gruesome photographs, but I will be eternally grateful to [my private secretary and advisor] for denying me the ability to inflict pain on myself by seeing that. Because that's the kinda stuff that sticks in your mind forever."

5. Harry 'doesn't recognise' his father and brother.

Speaking about his relationship with King Charles and Prince William, Harry said he 'doesn't recognise' his father and brother at the moment.

"I think there's probably a lot of people who, after watching the documentary and reading the book, will go, how could you ever forgive your family for what they've done?" he said in the ITV interview.

"People have already said that to me. And I said, forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don't recognise them, as much as they probably don't recognise me."

6. William and Kate didn't initially get along with Meghan and allegedly stereotyped her.

During the ITV interview, Harry said William and Kate didn't get along with Meghan when he introduced her to his family.

When asked about the reason, Harry responded, "Lots of different reasons... I had put a lot of hope in the idea that it'd be William and Kate and me and whoever.

"I thought the four of us would bring me and William closer together, we could go out and do work together, which I did a lot as the third wheel to them, which was fun at times but also, I guess, slightly awkward at times as well.

"I don't think they were ever expecting me to get... into a relationship with someone like Meghan who had a very successful career."

He also accused William and Kate of 'stereotyping' Meghan as a "divorced biracial American actress".

"There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning," he said. "American actress, right, and that was playing out in the British press in the media at the time as well."

"Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law – some of the ways that they were acting or behaving – definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in.

"Well, American actress, divorced, biracial, there’s all different parts to that and what that can mean," he explained.

7. Harry had to ask the Queen's permission to keep his beard on his wedding day.

In his memoir, Harry explained he had to ask the Queen for permission to keep his beard for his wedding, which William wasn't too happy about it.

When Bradby asked about the disagreement, Harry said, "I think a lot of it is to do with – I mean I refer to it as heir/spare but also older brother/younger brother – there’s a level of competition there.

"And again, writing this, I remembered that William had a beard himself and that granny and other people, the ones to tell – told him that he had to shave it off.

"The difference for me, if there was a difference, but the difference for me was, as I explained to my grandmother, that this beard – that I’m still wearing – felt to me at the time like the new Harry, right. As almost like a shield to my anxiety.

"I think William found it hard that other people told him to shave it off, and yet here I was on my wedding day wearing military uniform, no longer in the military, but believing as though I should shave it off before my wedding day."

8. Harry and William's fight.

In his memoir, Harry details an "attack" between himself and William, who allegedly knocked him to the floor, at his London home in 2019.

"I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," he reportedly wrote, according to The Guardian.

Recalling the disagreement during the ITV interview, Harry told Bradby he and William used to "fight all the time like a lot of siblings".

"What was different here was this level of frustration and, you know, I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him.

"I can pretty much guarantee today that if I wasn’t doing therapy sessions like I was and being able to process that anger and frustration that I would’ve fought back, one hundred per cent."

9. Harry was 'not invited' on the plane to visit his grandmother before she died.

During the 60 Minutes interview, Harry explained that he contacted William to arrange plans to be by his grandmother's side at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when he found out the Queen had been placed under medical supervision.

"I asked my brother, I said, 'What are your plans? How are you and Kate getting up there?' And then, a couple of hours later, you know, all of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together, a plane with 12, 14, maybe 16 seats," he told Cooper.

"I was not invited."

By the time Harry got to Balmoral, the Queen had died.

Speaking about her September death on ITV, Harry said there was a "really, really horrible reaction" from his family members.

"By all accounts, well certainly from what I saw and what other people probably experienced, was they were on the back foot and then the briefings and the leaking and the planting," he told Bradby.

"I was like ‘we’re here to celebrate the life of granny and to mourn her loss, can we come together as a family?’ but I don’t know how we collectively – how we change that."

10. Harry and William asked Charles not to marry Camillia.

In his memoir, Harry shared that he and William asked his father not to go ahead with his marriage to Camilla, the now-Queen Consort.

Touching on the topic again, he told Bradby in the ITV interview, "William and I wanted our father to be happy and he seemed to be very, very happy with her. We asked him not to get married. He chose to. That's his decision. But the two of them were and remain very happy together."

11. Camilla made connections with the British tabloids.

Speaking of Camilla, Harry said the Queen Consort was portrayed by the media as "the villain" and needed to "rehabilitate her image".

"She was the third person in their marriage," he said, before explaining her need to remake her public image made her "dangerous".

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that,"

Harry told 60 Minutes that he was one of those bodies, accusing Camilla and his father, at times, of using him or his brother to get better tabloid coverage for themselves.

12. Jeremy Clarkson's words about Meghan were "horrific".

Harry also responded to columnist and former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson's remarks about his wife, after he wrote that he hated Meghan "on a cellular level" and "dreams of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

Addressing the comments in the ITV interview, Harry said, "What he said was horrific and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it's acceptable to treat women that way."

Quoting Camilla, he added, "To use my stepmother’s words recently as well, there is a global pandemic of violent – violence against women."

13. Harry's milliary career 'saved' him.

Outside of his family, Harry reflected on his 10-year military career, which he says "saved" him in "many regards".

"It got me out of the spotlight from the UK press. I was able to focus on a purpose larger than myself, to be wearing the same uniform as everybody else, to feel normal for the first time in my life and accomplish some of the biggest challenges that I ever had," he told Cooper. "You know, I was training to become an Apache helicopter pilot. You don't get a pass for being a prince."

"That was my calling. I felt healing from that weirdly.

"It felt like I was turning pain into a purpose. I didn't have the awareness at the time that I was living my life in adrenaline, and that was the case from age 12, from the moment that I was told that my mom had died."

14. Harry is not currently in contact with his brother.

When asked about his communications with his family, Harry said he is "not texting" his brother and he hasn't spoken to his father in "quite a while".

"Do you speak to William now, do you text?" Cooper asked him.

"Currently, no, but I look forward to us being able to find peace," said Harry.



During the ITV interview, Harry told Bradby he doesn't believe William or Charles will read his book, adding, "I really hope they do, but I don’t think they will".

"And with regard to this interview I don’t know whether they’ll be watching this or not, but what they have to say to me and what I have to say to them will be in private, and I hope it can stay that way," he continued.

In another part of the interview, Harry pointed out, "none of this is intended to harm anyone in my family.

"There's only been one side to this story and there are two sides to this story and I've put a lot of effort into resolving my own trauma."

He added there is "100 per cent" a chance of reconciliation with his family, however, he claimed they have "shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile up until this point".

When asked if he would attend his father's upcoming Coronation, Harry responded "There's a lot that can happen between now and then.

"But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court... There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."



