MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

Mark got his willy out and it's far too soon for Ning...and for all of us really.

Melissa is making the most her Fijian honeymoon with Dino by yelling at him for talking about the Hindu God, Shiva before 8am. And thank goodness this guy knows how to meditate because...ALL THE YELLING!

Jessika is more interested in seeing how many more followers she's attracted since going on a reality dating show and Mick is starting to think she might not be here for love....DUH.

The Married At First Sight couples have been matched, married and are now knee deep in their fake honeymoons.

That means it's time to get this MAFS Chat party started with our resident experts/reality TV hostages, Clare and Jessie Stephens.

Hosts: Clare Stephens and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Amelia Navascues & Rach Hart

