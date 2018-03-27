News
No One Likes A Cheater

mamamia out loud

27 Mar 2018 · 40 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pretty sure it is safe to say that no one in Australia likes a cheater.

The nation is still up in arms after the Australian cricket team tampered with the ball in an attempt to win a test. So is it time to stop looking at the sports field for our role models?

And can you be a feminist and have an affair? On No Filter this week Mia sat down with Blanche d’Alpuget and her thoughts on fidelity and feminism made a lot of people angry.

Plus, is it problematic that all the Bachelor in Paradise people do is drink?

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly WainwrightJessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

READ MORE:

 
 
Mia's Interview with Blanche d'Alpuget: https://www.mamamia.com.au/bob-hawke-blanche-affair/
 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

