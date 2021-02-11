The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday February 12.

Victorian officials considering lockdown as Melbourne airport cluster rises to 13.

Authorities have worked into the night to identify any additional exposure sites stemming from Victoria's growing Holiday Inn outbreak.

The Melbourne Airport quarantine hotel cluster has risen to 13 cases, with fears of a third wave rising.

Among the new cases are a female assistant manager at the hotel and two men, both partners of female food and beverage attendants.

One of the spouses may be linked to Camberwell Grammar School in Melbourne's east.

"We believe there will be some additional exposure sites emerging from some of these cases," Victoria's COVID-19 testing boss Jeroen Weimar told reporters on Thursday.

Evans has previously tried to sell an 'energy machine' to treat COVID-19, was dumped by his publisher for posting a well-known Nazi symbol, has suggested bone broth as an alternative to baby formula, thinks the Paleo diet can treat autism and cancer and thinks the entire pandemic is a conspiracy.

Sydney mask, hospitality restrictions ease.

Twice as many customers will be allowed back in NSW cafes and restaurants from Friday, with a suite of restrictions relaxing across Greater Sydney.

The state has reverted back to the two-square-metre rule for indoor venues and outdoor events, and mandatory mask use has been scrapped in a number of settings.

Face coverings are now optional in hairdressers, beauty salons, places of worship and hospitality, but will remain mandatory on public transport, in taxis and Ubers.

When announcing the changes on Wednesday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said while masks would become optional in many indoor places, they are still strongly recommended.

Gyms will maintain the four-square-metre rule, while caps on weddings and funerals remain at 300.

Only 20 guests will be allowed to dance at weddings and singing in public remains capped to five people.

Vaccines bound for Australia after EU approval.

Australia's first shipment of coronavirus vaccines has been formally approved by the European Union and will arrive in the country within weeks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not said when the jabs will reach Australian shores, but he will have more to say "in the not too distant future".

He praised the health and foreign affairs ministers for their work in navigating the European export restrictions, and acknowledged the "extreme pressures" on European vaccine supplies.

Reigning Australian Open women's champion Sofia Kenn has broken down in tears after her second-round exit to Kaia Kanepi.

The 22-year-old admitted the nerves and the expectation of being a defending champion got to her, wiping away tears as she spoke to the media after the 6-3 6-2 loss.

"I felt really nervous. I haven't felt my game for, like, I don't know how long, but I haven't really felt my game so well, even in my first round," she said.

Democrats argue rioters acted on "the president's orders" during the impeachment trial.

House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment say the US Capitol invaders believed they were are acting on "the president's orders" to storm the building.

The prosecutors are wrapping up their opening presentation on Thursday, describing in stark terms the horror they faced that day and drilling down on the public instructions Trump gave his supporters - both in the weeks before the January 6 attack and at his midday rally before a mob assaulted the Capitol.

They presented videos of rioters, some posted to social media by the rioters themselves, talking about how they were doing it all for Trump.

"They truly believed that the whole intrusion was at the president's orders," Representative Diana DeGette of Colorado said. "The president told them to be there."

Trump's lawyers will launch their defence on Friday.

At the White House, President Joe Biden said he believed "some minds may be changed" after senators saw chilling security video on Wednesday of the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, including of rioters searching menacingly for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence.

Biden said he didn't watch any of the previous day's proceedings live but later saw news coverage.

Democrats are using their remaining hours of arguments to lay out the physical and mental harm caused by the attack, discuss Trump's lack of action as it unfolded and do a final presentation on the legal issues involved.

UK judge rules paper breached Meghan's privacy.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won her privacy case against a tabloid newspaper which printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after a London High Court judged issued a summary judgement in her favour.

Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, had sued publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed parts of the handwritten letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Judge Mark Warby ruled the articles did breach her privacy.

However, he said issues relating to her copyright of the letter would need to be settled at a trial.

Denmark detains seven over 'terror' plot.

Danish authorities say seven people have been remanded into pre-trial custody on suspicion of planning one or more terrorist attacks.

The suspects were detained during a large anti-terror operation over the weekend and are accused of acquiring "ingredients and components for the manufacture of explosives as well as weapons" or being accomplices, the PET security service said.

A further six people were to face remand hearings later on Thursday in related cases.

At the weekend, Danish police were sighted at a location in the town of Holbaek, west of Copenhagen.

Another suspect has been arrested in Germany, the PET said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the case shows that the terrorist threat against Denmark remains serious," Danish Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said on Twitter.

Around the world.

- The coronavirus variant first found in the British region of Kent is a concern because it is mutating and so could undermine the protection given by vaccines against developing COVID-19, the head of the UK's genetic surveillance program says.

She also said the UK variant was dominant in the country and was likely "to sweep the world, in all probability".

- China has banned all circulation of the BBC within its borders, accusing the British broadcaster of failing to meet media requirements and undermining the country's national interests.

