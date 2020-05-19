"It was absolutely unbearable." The reality of being a celebrity's lesser-known sibling.

Sibling rivalry is a rite of passage. But what happens when your sibling is one of the most famous people in the world?

What impossible pressure does that put on oneself, and how does it impact the sibling dynamic?

Of course, the public loves to peer inside the private lives of prominent figures, and family life is oft-included in that interest.

Here, we look at what the siblings of famous people have said about their famous family members.

Noah Cyrus, sister of Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus' sister, Noah Cyrus, who is a singer in her own right, recently opened up about this very topic.

In her new song 'Young & Sad', the 20-year-old sings: "My sister’s like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go/ and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows."

Speaking on Instagram Live about the meaning behind the song, she explained: "I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister.

“But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a sh*t about due to what people said to me online.”

Noah adds, "It was absolutely unbearable."

Explaining the aforementioned lyrics, Cyrus said, "Because that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow. And I always believed that, and that's so hard for me to overcome.

"That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn’t enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don’t even breathe right sometimes."

Craig Robinson, brother of Michelle Obama.

Craig Robinson is the vice president of player and organisational development for professional basketball team, the New York Knicks. He also happens to be the brother of the former First Lady, Michelle Obama, and the brother-in-law of her husband, the former President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Robinson remains a prominent person in his sister's life, and features heavily in her memoir, Becoming. In the recent Netflix documentary of the same name, Robinson shared: "Everybody in the world knows who she is. That’s incredible!

"Everybody in the world knows who my sister is. What is that? That’s dumb. Nobody should have to deal with that. No brother should have to deal with their sister being the most popular person in the world."

In 2018, Robinson spoke of how supportive his family is of his own career, in an interview with The Undefeated.

“They’ve always been extremely supportive of what I’ve done,” Robinson said of his sister and brother-in-law. "That’s always there as an underlying foundation. It’s a really supportive family. We support all of us. Everybody’s doing some interesting things, and we support everybody.

"My brother-in-law, Barack, the former president, is a huge basketball fan. He’s probably the most excited about my new position. My sister’s just happy that I’m happy and that my wife and kids are happy. I think Barack is very excited to see what we’re going to do with the Knicks."

Dannii Minogue, sister of Kylie Minogue.

In her autobiography My Story, The News of the World, singer Dannii Minogue talked about being compared and critiqued against her older sister, Kylie Minogue.

"I was struggling with the stark realisation that nobody wanted me - not my record company, not my husband and definitely not the public," she wrote after he marriage breakdown.

"I tried not to get too 'woe is me' about it, but as the weeks went on the only time I saw my name in print or heard it mentioned on TV or radio was as the less successful Minogue sister.

"Things like 'Dannii's bitter jealousy over Kylie's continued success', 'Dannii's fashion faux pas and Kylie's triumphs'. Hey, isn't Kylie bloody fabulous, everyone? And isn't Dannii tragic?"

Watch: Dannii Minogue speaks to Mia Freedman about life in the public eye.

But in her book, she also reiterated that despite being hurt by the comparisons, she has never felt jealous of Kylie.

"I can tell you, it's not easy to be publicly pitted against someone you love and admire. It hurts," she wrote.

"The truth of the matter is I never felt like I was competing with my sister.

"The truth is I am and always have been so very proud of Kylie, and she is of me."

Luke Hemsworth, brother of Chris and Liam Hemsworth.

Yep. Chris and Liam Hemsworth have another brother, their eldest sibling, Luke Hemsworth, who is also an actor.

When asked by WHO magazine about being compared to his brothers, the oldest Hemsworth brother explained, "It's not something I think about."

"I don’t do things in order to promote my profile. I do things because I love that character or that script. And I don’t see it as competition.

"I don't think I’m less because I have fewer Instagram followers. Also, there is a level of anonymity which disappears (with fame), which Chris and Liam both deal with. I’m still able to lead a boring life, which I do. Anyone worth their salt would give it all up for having their anonymity back."

Solange Knowles, sister of Beyonce.

The relationship between Beyonce and her sister Solange has often made headlines throughout the years.

Solange, who is also a singer-songwriter in her own right, has also spoken about the pressures that come with having an immensely successful and famous sibling.

"I’ve had a lot of doors open because of her but at the end of the day, I hope my talent will outshine any connection I have," she told Faze when she was trying to break into the music industry.

When asked about the inevitable comparison, she responded: "I don’t think that anyone wants to see two of the same artists out there. By just letting it be known that I’m coming out as Solange (and not Beyonce’s little sister), hopefully shows I’m dependent on myself. I’ve had to work hard; just like she has to get into this [business].

"Don’t try to live up to your siblings’ expectations," she continues. "Don’t try to live up to what other people are going to expect of you. You basically have to enter the game knowing that you have to be confident, you have to be yourself and you can’t rely on anyone else to create a success story for you, otherwise it’s all a gimmick and it’s not real."

