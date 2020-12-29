News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

kids

17 tweets that sum up the reality of parenting during the s**tshow that was 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's the end of 2020 and parents, you've almost made it.

After enduring a global pandemic, working from home and remote learning, we thought it would be appropriate to look back at the year you've had through tweets that will make you laugh instead of cry.

But first, watch this 2020 Zoom call from the future. Post continues below.

So without further ado, here are 17 tweets that accurately sum up the reality of parenting during the s**t show that was 2020.

Listen to This Glorious Mess, Mamamia's twice-weekly parenting podcast. In this episode, we discuss the awkward question: Do you have a favourite child? Post continues below.

Feature image: Mamamia/Getty/Twitter.

Tags: parenting , entertainment , features

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT