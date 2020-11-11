30 tweets that accurately sum up the ruthless reality of life with a toddler.

Everyone's heard about the terrible twos.
Parents and non-parents alike know that toddlers are complicated little beings that will make life exhausting. Fact.
Watch: Parents of toddlers translated. Post continues below.
So we've decided to round up our very favourite tweets that summarise the reality of having a toddler. Because while these little terrors make you want to tear out of your hair, the things they do make for very funny stories.
Please have a read and know you're not alone.
My kid said i was his best friend & then the rest of the day refused to be near me.— Kitzia Correa (@kix5) November 3, 2020
🤷 #toddlers
My toddler is currently barking and scooting his butt across the floor like the dog we saw at the park last week, but on the bright side at least I likely don’t have to deworm him.— Kiss my Fat Ash🍑 (@Tobi_Is_Fab) November 10, 2020