30 tweets that accurately sum up the ruthless reality of life with a toddler.

Everyone's heard about the terrible twos.

Parents and non-parents alike know that toddlers are complicated little beings that will make life exhausting. Fact.

So we've decided to round up our very favourite tweets that summarise the reality of having a toddler. Because while these little terrors make you want to tear out of your hair, the things they do make for very funny stories.

Please have a read and know you're not alone.

My kid said i was his best friend & then the rest of the day refused to be near me.



🤷 #toddlers — Kitzia Correa (@kix5) November 3, 2020