Overnight Weet-Bix, and 2 other genius breakfast recipes to try this week.

Seemingly overnight, TikTok has become THE central hub for food inspiration.
With content creators from around the world sharing their meals and recipes on the social media platform, users are recreating the dishes and quickly making them go viral.
Emily Mariko's salmon and rice, anyone?
This month, the app's top trending food videos are breakfast related, and our resident social media expert and foodie El Katelaris put them to the test.
From the popular overnight Weet-Bix to custard toast, here are three breakfast recipes you really should try this week.
1. Overnight Weet-Bix.
Main ingredients:
- 2 Weet-Bix, crushed
- 1/2 cup milk
- Any sweetener of choice (to taste)
- 130 grams yoghurt
Additional ingredients for strawberry cheesecake flavour:
- Strawberries
- Strawberry jam
- 1 tsp lemon juice
Additional ingredients for Biscoff flavour:
- 1 tsp Biscoff spread
- Biscoff biscuits
Additional ingredients for Tiramisu flavour:
- 1 tsp instant coffee or espresso
- Cocoa powder, to sprinkle on top
Method:
1. Crush your Weet-Bix into a Tupperware container, cover with milk and sweetener and mix until it becomes mushy.
2. Add your first layer of desired ingredient (strawberries, Biscoff biscuits, or coffee) before spreading yoghurt on top (and lemon if you're making the strawberry cheesecake flavour).
3. Add your final layer of desired ingredients (jam and strawberries, Biscoff spread and biscuits, or cocoa powder).
4. Refrigerate for an hour or overnight for the best results. Enjoy!
2. Custard Toast.
Main ingredients:
- Sliced bread
- Strawberries, sliced
- Honey, to taste
Ingredients for custard:
- 1/2 cup yoghurt
- 1 egg
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
Method:
1. Whisk the custard ingredients together, then make a well in your slice of bread and pour in the mixture to fill the well.
2. Top with sliced strawberries and place in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius for 10-15 minutes or in the air fryer until golden.
3. Drizzle with honey and enjoy!
3. Avocado Bites.
Ingredients:
- 1 avocado
- 2 slices of bread
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
1. Toast bread. While toasting, finely cut avocado into slices, arrange in a fan shape, then cut into a square.
2. Cut toast into squares (no crusts!) that are the same size as your avocado squares.
3. Place the avocado on top of the toast, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
Hot tip: Save the leftover avocado for guacamole and turn the extra toast into breadcrumbs.
Which of these breakfasts will you be making first? Tell us in the comments!
