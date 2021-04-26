Glittery golds and non-stop frills: Every single look from the Oscars 2021 red carpet.

It's Oscars day!

Today, Monday, April 26, 2021, marks the 93nd annual Academy Awards and this morning (well, evening in the US), our favourite celebrities walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Now, out of all the awards shows, the Oscars are the biggest. The Golden Globes, SAG Awards, BAFTAs have all been leading up to this one night.

This year, nominated films include Promising Young Woman, Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Judas and the Black Messiah. And nominated actresses include Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis, Frances McDormand and Andra Day.

Aside from the actual awards ceremony, we've been most looking forward to the red carpet fashion.

Since red carpets were cancelled for most of 2020, it's been a while since we've seen our favourite celebrities gathered on the same stretch of red velvet in glitzy gowns. While they dressed up and took photos at home instead, it just wasn't the same.

This year, there are a variety of looks. You'll see some classic black dresses, bright, bold ensembles, and of course, many sequins.

So without further ado, here are all the looks from the Oscars 2021 red carpet.

Margot Robbie on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Halle Berry on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Reese Witherspoon on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Angela Bassett on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Amanda Seyfried on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Zendaya on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty

Best actress nominee, Andra Day on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom's Viola Davis on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty .

Promising Young Woman's Carey Mulligan on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.



Nomadland director, Chloe Zhao and actress, Charlene Swankie on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Minari's Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Minari's Alan S. Kim and Vicky Kim on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Promising Young Woman director, Emerald Fennell on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet.. Image: Getty.

Hillbilly Elegy actress, Glenn Close on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Celeste Waite on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Tiara Thomas on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Mogul Mowgli's Riz Ahmed on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Maria Bakalova on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Colman Domingo on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Leslie Odom Jr. on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Regina King on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Rita Moreno on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Laura Dern on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Vanessa Kirby on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.





Feature Image: Getty.