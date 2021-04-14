Andra Day never considered acting, let alone as the artist who inspires her the most.

As a musician, the closest she'd come to the big screen was the small stage, in musical theatre productions during her school years.

But after her first proper foray into it, the 36-year-old's already got one major acting award to her name, and she's nominated for the biggest there is. She's in the running for the Oscar for Best Actress, for her role as jazz singer and civil rights activist Billie Holiday in 2021 film The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

It's been an unusual journey to get here because originally, Day turned down the role. She didn't want it.

"The fact is, I had no acting experience... it was incredibly intimidating. Intimidating to the point where when they first mentioned it and brought the idea to me I was like, 'no, this is a terrible idea, I don't want to do this'," she recalled to Mamamia.

"And not only did I not want to do this because I'd be bad, I really don't want to be bad telling the story of one of my biggest inspirations."

Billie Holiday is one of the biggest jazz musicians of all time. She died in 1959, aged 44, but her legacy on music remains to this day: Day is living proof.

Day, real name Cassandra Monique Batie, chose her stage name with Holiday, nicknamed 'Miss Day' by her friend and music partner Lester Young, in mind.

"I am a huge fan of hers, she is my foremost musical inspiration," Day said.

"She's why I sing the way I do. She's the singer who helped me to own my own voice and my own tone... When considering a stage name, I knew I wanted it to be me, but I also wanted to honour Billie Holiday who I love so much."

Day, who spoke to Mamamia before her Golden Globe win for best actress in a drama and Oscar-nomination, said she came to realise that as scared as she was, perhaps she was meant to play Holiday in the film.

"I prayed a lot about it, I eventually came to have peace about doing it and then I met [Director Lee Daniels] and found out that the story would be one that was vindicating Billie Holiday's legacy," she said.