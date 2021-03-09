Exactly why Oprah Winfrey steals the screen from anyone she shares it with.

This post deals with sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



When Oprah Winfrey interviewed Meghan Markle this week, one thing was clear – the 67-year-old media icon was just as captivating as her guest. For some, even more so.

There’s a reason why Oprah has been at the top of her game for most of her decades-long career, and as the interview proves, continues to be so.

It’s because she’s Oprah.

She's interviewed thousands of guests, has six book titles to her name, and is worth a mere 3.5 billion dollars. Her fans love her for her innate wisdom, wit and charm.

It takes an extraordinary person to achieve these things – someone who’s ambitious and determined to change the world.

This is a look how Oprah came to be, and why she still reigns supreme.

Oprah’s childhood.

Oprah’s childhood was not a conventional one. She was born in Mississippi, and given the Biblical name Orpah, but it was too difficult or many to pronounce, so she became known as Oprah.

Her parents, Vernita and Vernon, did not remain together. Vernita moved cities for work, and Oprah remained with her grandmother in small-town poverty. It wasn’t until she was six that Oprah joined her mother in Milwaukee.

Unfortunately, Vernita couldn’t cope with Patricia – a child she’d had in her time away – and Oprah, so the older sister was shipped to live with Vernon in Nashville.

Oprah also had a brother, Jeffrey, who died of AIDS-related causes.

Despite many personal issues (explained below) Oprah was an excellent school student. She also knew early that she wanted to be in television, so entered the Miss Tennessee Beauty Pageant at 17 – and won.

It was the platform she could use to gain attention and it worked – she soon was hired by a local news station.

Oprah's sexual abuse.

On an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1986, Oprah revealed to the audience that she had been abused in her teens by a relative, and that her family did not believe her at the time.

Running away from home at 14, Oprah soon after became pregnant, but her son died in infancy.

It was a reason that Oprah decided to not have further children. Instead, she’s focussed much of her career on children’s education by supporting the work of American teachers, and opening Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa in 2007.

Oprah’s career.

The Oprah Winfrey Show aired from 1986 to 2011, and was the most successful American talk show ever. In those 25 years, the main themes of Oprah’s work were many, and varied.

Despite being known for her flashy Christmas giveaway shows, and her 2004 Pontiac car giveaway to her entire audience, Oprah has opened and changed conversations on topics such as child sexual abuse, AIDS, grief, sexual identity and race.

By having guests with lived experiences in these areas, Oprah helped destroy taboos, and also educate her massive audience.

Before her show, in 1985, she appeared in the important film, The Colour Purple, and was nominated for a Best Supporting actress Oscar.

Since The Oprah Winfrey Show, Oprah has continued to educate and inspire in various forms, such as speaking tours, her television network OWN, Super Soul Sundays, and The Oprah Conversation series on Apple.

The media mogul has also produced television such as Greenleaf.

Oprah became widely recognised as the most powerful person in media, and it’s meant she’s made some powerful friends such as the Obamas, esteemed authors Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison, Serena Williams, and more recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Apart from Oprah’s personal philanthropy, she’s also helped launch the careers of others such as Dr Phil, Dr Oz, and her own best friend, Gayle King.

Their successes are a testament to Oprah’s generosity – and to her influence.

Steadman Graham.

Oprah’s love life has been the topic of much speculation over the years – despite her decades-long relationship with author and businessman Steadman Graham. Meeting at a charity event in 1986, the long-term couple have been private about their relationship for years – before social media made it possible for them to control their own narrative.

In public appearances, 70-year-old Graham appears to have a calm personality, which Oprah has noted in the past as being her rock in challenging times.

Gayle King.

It seems that Oprah’s best friend of more than 40 years, Gayle King, has also been a significant feature in Oprah’s life.

The friends are so close, some have even questioned whether their relationship is something more.

In a 2019 Instagram post, Oprah said, “I can’t tell you how many times people have introduced me to their best friends as, “She’s my Gayle”. The reason our friendship has worked for over 40 years, without arguments or fallouts, is that we’ve always been happy with our own lives.

“A true friend can’t be jealous of you, or want to take advantage of you in any way. Ever since we met in 1976, we’ve been doing the same thing. Listening. Talking. Laughing (a lot). Building dreams. Cheering. Being a shoulder to cry on. Speaking the truth. Being the truth.”

Oprah’s fortune.

Oprah became the first-ever Black billionaire in North America in 2003, a truly remarkable achievement. Oprah is now worth approximately $3.5 billion.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Feature Image: Mamamia.