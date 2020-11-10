News
rogue

Let’s revisit 19 of the best Joe Biden and Barack Obama bromance memes.

Before Joe Biden was President-elect of the United States, he was Vice President in the Obama administration.

For eight years, Biden and Barack Obama worked together on their vision for the United States. But more importantly, obviously, they worked on one of the greatest bromances the world has ever known.

Joebama.

Watch: Perhaps the best Joebama moment, when Obama presented Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Post continues below video.

From working on policy, to catching basketball games, to grabbing a hard earned ice-cream, the pair were as much #couplegoals as Barack and Michelle.

SERIOUSLY:




BRING THEM BACK, PEOPLE.

Read more:

Feature image: Getty.


guest2 2 days ago
Biden was a loyal VP to Obama, but a 'bromance' doesn't exist except in  the fevered imagination of this article's author.
rush 2 days ago
The Macklemore one 😂
