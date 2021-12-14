Where do I need to wear a mask? All the new COVID-19 rules for NSW explained.

On Tuesday in NSW, COVID case numbers rose to 804, including 21 cases of the Omicron variant.

The spike in infections comes less than two weeks before Christmas, with many NSW residents expressing their concern to Mamamia about the anxiety of COVID-19 in the lead up to festive reunions with family and friends.

Despite the outbreak, Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed current restrictions will still be lifted on Wednesday 15th December.

"We're not about to start backflipping on issues we promised."

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet shared a similar sentiment, saying: "The easing of these restrictions will allow people to get out and enjoy summer, providing a boost for some of our hardest [hit] industries as we do everything we can to ensure we keep people safe as we learn to live with COVID."

With questions swirling over what restrictions are ending or changing on Wednesday, here's everything we know.

Restrictions against the unvaccinated will be lifted.

From Wednesday, restrictions will align for all NSW residents: no matter their vaccination status.

All visitors will now also be permitted to see residents in aged care facilities and disability homes, in line with their policies.

One of the main restrictions to still be placed upon the unvaccinated is that international travellers who don’t have both jabs will still need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Australia.

Density limits will be scrapped at venues.

The two square metre rule which has plagued the hospitality industry, especially inner-city businesses with a small-sized venues, will be scrapped.

The density limits will no longer apply for cafes and restaurants across the state, and will also be removed for major seated events, music festivals and private events like weddings or funerals.

There will no longer be a set number of visitors you can have to your home, as well as no limit for people allowed at an outdoor gathering.

It has also been confirmed that singing and dancing will be permitted indoors and outdoors for everyone.

Masks will no longer be mandatory in shops.

You will no longer need to wear a mask in most social settings, such as shopping and hospitality venues. They will also no longer be required in outdoor settings.

Indoor front-of-house unvaccinated hospitality staff will still be required to wear a mask.

Masks will still be required in some circumstances.

Face masks will only be required in high-risk scenarios. From the NSW Government and Health Department's perspective, these high-risk settings include public transport and planes, at airports, and for unvaccinated front-of-house hospitality staff.

NSW Health does still strongly recommend that masks continue to be worn in rideshare scenarios.

Check-ins will only be required in high-risk settings.

These are considered to be the likes of hospitals, aged and disability care facilities, gyms, places of worship, funerals or memorial services, pubs, small bars and registered clubs, hairdressers and beauty salons.

You will no longer need to show proof of vaccination.

Given the fact the unvaccinated from Wednesday onwards will have had their restrictions lifted, proof of vaccination will no longer be required for most activities.

However, it is important to note the measure could vary based on the vaccination rules set by individual businesses.

Proof of vaccination will remain in place for indoor music festivals with more 1000 people and cruises with more than 100 passengers.

- With AAP.

