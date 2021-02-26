News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

weddings

14 women share the non-traditional dress they wore on their wedding day.

ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of a wedding, there are a few traditional tropes that spring to mind: a couple getting married in a church, the bride wearing white...

But weddings come in all shapes and sizes - from intimate elopements to big, outdoor celebrations, formal dress codes to no dress code. And we're here for it.

How much do you think a wedding dress cost? Watch and see the answer! Post continues below.

We spoke to 15 brides who wore a non-traditional wedding dress on the day they got married. Some decided on something a little different for their second marriage, while others bucked tradition the first time around!

Here are all the beautiful photos.

Merryn

"I wore a navy blue sequined dress. I've been married once before and had the whole white dress thing, and to be honest, white doesn't work for me. I loved my dress - it was so different!"

Image: Supplied.

Pashenka

"This is from our wedding in (freezing) London, 10 years ago."

Image: Supplied.

Sangeeta

"I got married to my favourite human two weeks ago - we've been together for almost eight years and loved our small, intimate ceremony at our home. We both felt more relaxed without the formalities. Loved my forest green dress and flower crown."

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Clare

"I was married in a gorgeous black sequin Rachel Gilbert dress. It was my second wedding, so I had already had the white wedding and wanted something completely different. I still love the dress."

Image: Supplied.

Courtney

"Mine was gold sequins. I'm a wedding photographer and wearing a colour that wasn’t white was my own way of making it feel more special for me. I also made it with the help of my mum and Nanna. Plus, I didn’t really suit the white ones I tried on!"

Image: Supplied.

Angela

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Penny

"25 years ago... we looked pretty cute, I reckon." 

Image: Supplied.

Hannah

"Embroidered silk and velvet for me. I love vintage and wanted something from the 1910s but I knew my children would probably pull on me most of the day and I’d be left in tatters. This dress was made by an Australian label I love that has a vintage influence and uses beautiful fabrics. Dusty pinks suit me much better than whites."

Image: Supplied.

Lisa

"I got married in this orange sundress and my husband wore a Hawaiian shirt (15 years ago). It was a fantastic informal wedding picnic in the park. We had a wonderful day. Bridesmaids wore bright sundresses that matched the groomsmens' Hawaiian shirts too."

Image: Supplied.

Rachel

"Not the best photo but this was our official ceremony. We had our wedding in Bali a month later."

Image: Supplied.

Kelly

"We got married in the courtyard of our favourite cocktail bar up the road on a Friday night. It seemed weird to me to wear white at that location and I wanted to feel like I’d arrived at the Oscars (my favourite event of the year)."

Image: Supplied.

Simone

"This is almost 21 years ago. We had three children (two living) so this was more a renewal of our private vows. The ceremony was at the local park where we had previously planted a memorial tree for our daughter, who had only lived a week, and we arrived there ogether as a family. Then back to our backyard for a reception. It was a big day as we also announced number four was on the way!"

Image: Supplied.

Sharon

"We got married in 2003 and I was never into white dresses. My best friend is a dressmaker and I found the orange rose fabric and it was perfect. Orange is my all-time favourite colour."

Image: Supplied.

Katie

"I got married two weeks ago wearing this! I knew I didn’t want white, didn’t want a veil and that I didn’t want a full-length gown. I went for a long tea length dress with champagne satin and ivory lace. I ordered it online and then had some alterations done, risky maybe, but I wasn’t into the whole shopping palaver and I knew the style I wanted. Not hugely ‘out there’, it still looked like a wedding dress, but still non-traditional and was exactly what I wanted! I loved my dress and was so comfortable all day and night."

Image: Supplied.

Did you wear a non-traditional wedding dress? Tell us about it in the comments!

Read more on weddings here:

Feature image: Supplied.

Tags: weddings , fashion , lifestyle-edm , features

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

caz gibson a day ago 1 upvotes
In 1977 we had a winter's night time wedding and I wore a cream cheese-cloth "Afghan Wedding dress" with long sleeves and a cream crochet "Juliet cap" on the back of my head - the dress I bought at an "Indian shop" - a bit like "Tree of Life" where I bought most of my clothes anyway.
About 5 years ago our daughter wore a dress she'd made for a medieval fair - dark green 14th century-style. Most of the guests wore historical garb and the reception resembled a medieval banquet/ fair with fairy lights - beautiful.
My biggest tip ?
Don't buy your wedding dress at a traditional wedding place.
Save thousands by simply buying the most beautiful dress you can afford - and don't tell the assistants that it's your wedding dress.
Same with the bridesmaids - and give them a decent choice so that they'll be happy to wear it again later.
Another tip - try to include sleeves.
Arms aren't always "fashionable"...........lol.
judymac 2 days ago
The year was 1990 - I wore a pink satin wedding gown, (as pink was and is my favourite colour), our bridesmaids wore black and gold satin gowns with my dog bridal party colour co-ordinated.  The date was a week after the Carnival of Flowers festival in my hometown of Toowoomba, so the floral influences of the Spring season were evident in my choices.  My husband's reaction to my alternative bridal style, "Ewwwww - you wore pink!"    
MORE COMMENTS