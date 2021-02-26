14 women share the non-traditional dress they wore on their wedding day.

When we think of a wedding, there are a few traditional tropes that spring to mind: a couple getting married in a church, the bride wearing white...

But weddings come in all shapes and sizes - from intimate elopements to big, outdoor celebrations, formal dress codes to no dress code. And we're here for it.

We spoke to 15 brides who wore a non-traditional wedding dress on the day they got married. Some decided on something a little different for their second marriage, while others bucked tradition the first time around!

Here are all the beautiful photos.

Merryn

"I wore a navy blue sequined dress. I've been married once before and had the whole white dress thing, and to be honest, white doesn't work for me. I loved my dress - it was so different!"

Image: Supplied.

Pashenka

"This is from our wedding in (freezing) London, 10 years ago."

Image: Supplied.

Sangeeta

"I got married to my favourite human two weeks ago - we've been together for almost eight years and loved our small, intimate ceremony at our home. We both felt more relaxed without the formalities. Loved my forest green dress and flower crown."

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Clare

"I was married in a gorgeous black sequin Rachel Gilbert dress. It was my second wedding, so I had already had the white wedding and wanted something completely different. I still love the dress."

Image: Supplied.

Courtney

"Mine was gold sequins. I'm a wedding photographer and wearing a colour that wasn’t white was my own way of making it feel more special for me. I also made it with the help of my mum and Nanna. Plus, I didn’t really suit the white ones I tried on!"

Image: Supplied.

Angela

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Penny

"25 years ago... we looked pretty cute, I reckon."

Image: Supplied.

Hannah

"Embroidered silk and velvet for me. I love vintage and wanted something from the 1910s but I knew my children would probably pull on me most of the day and I’d be left in tatters. This dress was made by an Australian label I love that has a vintage influence and uses beautiful fabrics. Dusty pinks suit me much better than whites."

Image: Supplied.

Lisa

"I got married in this orange sundress and my husband wore a Hawaiian shirt (15 years ago). It was a fantastic informal wedding picnic in the park. We had a wonderful day. Bridesmaids wore bright sundresses that matched the groomsmens' Hawaiian shirts too."

Image: Supplied.

Rachel

"Not the best photo but this was our official ceremony. We had our wedding in Bali a month later."

Image: Supplied.

Kelly

"We got married in the courtyard of our favourite cocktail bar up the road on a Friday night. It seemed weird to me to wear white at that location and I wanted to feel like I’d arrived at the Oscars (my favourite event of the year)."

Image: Supplied.

Simone

"This is almost 21 years ago. We had three children (two living) so this was more a renewal of our private vows. The ceremony was at the local park where we had previously planted a memorial tree for our daughter, who had only lived a week, and we arrived there ogether as a family. Then back to our backyard for a reception. It was a big day as we also announced number four was on the way!"

Image: Supplied.

Sharon

"We got married in 2003 and I was never into white dresses. My best friend is a dressmaker and I found the orange rose fabric and it was perfect. Orange is my all-time favourite colour."

Image: Supplied.

Katie

"I got married two weeks ago wearing this! I knew I didn’t want white, didn’t want a veil and that I didn’t want a full-length gown. I went for a long tea length dress with champagne satin and ivory lace. I ordered it online and then had some alterations done, risky maybe, but I wasn’t into the whole shopping palaver and I knew the style I wanted. Not hugely ‘out there’, it still looked like a wedding dress, but still non-traditional and was exactly what I wanted! I loved my dress and was so comfortable all day and night."

Image: Supplied.

