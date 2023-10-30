A fierce debate over Kim Kardashian's nipple bra.

Over the weekend, I came across a video that I would not shut up about after watching.

It was an influencer trying on Kim Kardashian's new Skims Nipple Push-Up Bra – the first of its kind.

"We need this," I texted my girlfriend immediately, before forcing my friends to watch the video while at drinks.

Please, watch here:

I'm sorry, you can't tell me that doesn't look good?

Come Monday morning, we're discussing the nipple bra in the office. I announce I love it. My colleagues don't have the same response.

"Would you wear to the office? Am I a prude? It's really sent me in a spiral," my editor asked me.

While another said: "Why can't we just not wear a bra? We have our own nipples and they’re free?"

"I don't have anything against getting your nipples out, I just think this bra is setting another unrealistic beauty standard where women should aspire to a particular type of nipple (Kim Kardashian's)."

I don't see it like that at all.

Image: Instagram/@skims

The #freethenipple movement was huge in the '90s thanks to characters like Rachel Green in Friends and, of course, Samantha Jones in Sex and the City.

It disappeared for a while after that, with one of my colleagues pointing out that "society and advertising told me you shouldn't be able to see a nipple sag? Proven by the existence of nipple pasties."

But like any fashion trend, the nipple is back.

There was Doja Cat at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards; Dua Lipa at the Los Angeles Barbie premiere; and Florence Pugh multiple times during Fashion Week.

My girlfriend had even messaged me before drinks on the weekend, saying she might go braless so she "gets fripples" (frozen nipples).

I've done the same. It's a look – and there's nothing wrong with a little nipple.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

But not all of us have permanently perky boobs or hard nipples.

Sometimes one is hard and the other isn't.

Some of us also can't afford/don't want to go under the knife and get a breast augmentation or lift.

And what about people who have had mastectomies, or trans women?

A bra like this would be pretty life-changing.

Each to their own, but my immediate reaction was that this is genius.

If people want to have perky boobs and fripples they can, and if people don't want to, don't wear the bra.

Will I wear it to the office? Probably not.

Will I wear it out? There's a good chance.

It's nice to have the option and not have to rely on it being cold out.

And no matter what you think about the bra, we all know Kim's going to make bank off it.

Feature image: Instagram/@kimkardashian