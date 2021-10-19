Meet Emma Watkins' new Yellow Wiggle replacement, Tsehay Hawkins: An award-winning 15-year-old dancer.

Emma Watkins has announced she is hanging up her yellow bow, saying farewell to The Wiggles after 11 years.

“As The Wiggles continue to evolve and someone new now steps into the yellow skivvy, I look forward to seeing children and families embrace them, just as I was when I began,” Emma said.

The Wiggles have undeniably been making parents’ lives easier for over three decades now, and they will continue to spread positivity with their fabulous new member.

Tsehay Hawkins is set to replace the first female member from 2022, so without further ado let’s get to know our new Yellow Wiggle.

Who is Tsehay Hawkins?

At 15 years old, Tsehay is quite the achiever!

She is an award-winning dancer, having represented Australia at the World Latin Dance Championships.

Tsehay has won 11 Australian titles and four World titles in Latin and Commercial Dance, and is the current Australian and World Youth Ladies Salsa and Urban Latin Champion and the current World Amateur Ladies Salsa and Urban Latin Champion. Now that’s talent.

“Dancing has always been my passion,” Tsehay said in a statement.

And my goodness that passion is clear when you see Tsehay’s Instagram, with the 15-year-old regularly posting amazing dance videos to her page.

In a sponsored post with Body Shop Australia, Tsehay sat down with her adopted mum, Robin Hawkins, to share their story.

After being told by her doctor that having biological children wasn’t an option, Robin felt shattered but started to consider the possibility of adoption.

“I didn’t realise it would be the best news I would ever receive, and that I would end up with Tsehay as my daughter. When we met, it was the most amazing day of our lives.”

Tsehay noted in the interview that the fact the two aren’t biologically related, does tend to come up often in conversation with others.

“We always forget because there’s not really a barrier. It’s just like mum’s my mum.”

Keeping Tsehay connected with her Ethiopian culture was of great importance to Robin, saying: “The community is very strong and big in Sydney, and they offer her a connection to her country and make her identity stronger.”

Tsehay Hawkins on her new Wiggles opportunity.

Speaking on the Today Show, Tsehay said: “I am overjoyed. It is going to be an amazing experience and I am so grateful I have this opportunity to inspire young kids.”

“And I’m definitely going to miss Emma. She is amazing.”

With live entertainment back on the horizon, it’s exciting to hear that The Wiggles will hit the road for a huge tour in Australia next year.

There will be a brand-new Fruit Salad TV Big Show arena tour and the iconic group will also be heading out for an over-18 tour across the country: meaning Wiggles nostalgia for all ages!

Tsehay will be joining her fellow cast members Anthony, Lachy and Simon.

And like literally every Aussie kid, and many others across the globe, Tsehay too grew up with the Big Red Car and Dorothy the Dinosaur.

“I am honoured to be joining The Wiggles at such an exciting time for the group.”

“I grew up watching The Wiggles and I've already loved working with Anthony, Emma, Simon, Lachy, Evie, Kelly, John and all the Wiggly characters filming their latest TV series Fruit Salad TV,” she shared.

Emma Watkins on Tsehay Hawkins.

In the wake of her announcement, Emma has had nothing but lovely things to say about Tsehay, given the two have worked together for quite some time now.

“We’ve worked with Tsehay for a few years, and she is an amazing dancer,” Emma told the Today Show.

"Honestly, when I found out yesterday that it was going to be Tsehay, I was like 'YES!' She has such a beautiful energy, people are going to embrace Tsehay and we should."

"She has so much to give and what a beautiful story she has to tell.”

Tsehay was also one of the first to send her best wishes to Emma, writing: “It has been amazing working with you! You are incredible and I’m wishing you all the best for the future.”

To see more of Tsehay, you can also visit her Instagram page @tsehay.hawkins.

Feature Image: Instagram @thewiggles; @tsehay.hawkins