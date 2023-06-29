From press-on nails to metallics: 9 of the very best nail designs if you can't help but bite.

Hello, you've reached nail biters anonymous. If you would like to search for a magical answer to stop biting your nails, please press #1. If you would like to see if some jazzy nail art might help instead, please press #2...

Nail biting. It's a fickle habit to kick, and just when you think you've dealt with it, more often than not it just... creeps back up on you.

Sigh.

If this sounds like you, don't worry - you're not alone.

Former Mamamia lifestyle writer Amy Clark was a self-confessed nail biter - and she regularly shared her journey with us, sharing her personal experience of what works - and what doesn't.

She said, "Ever since I can remember, I’ve been a nail biter. Right down to the quick."

"In times of stress, or just plain boredom, you’ll find me chomping away with my fingers in my mouth."

"I've searched high and low for the magical answer of how to stop biting your nails, tasting many a disgusting nail polish flavours along the way."

The only solution Amy said she's ever known to deliver long-lasting results? Nail art.

"Whether it's the fear of cracking a tooth or pain of ruining a beautiful manicure (or a bit of both), getting my nails pimped out with nail art for short nails is a full proof method to kicking the downright dirty habit once and for all."

Watch: We're all guilty of the endless, endless tapping when we have our nails done. Here's a quick glimpse into what life is like with and without nails.

The best new? Nail art 2023-style is a serious vibe.

Whether you're after something simple and chic or colourful and funky, you can try almost any pattern, colour or shape - so you're bound to find something out there for you.

So, let's get to it!

Below you'll find 9 of the top nail designs for short nails, and those who either can't/or don't want to grow their nails long. (Feels).

1. Nude.

Amy's first recommendation? Simple and classic nude nails.

She said, "I know this one's not technically nail art but a great SNS (Signature Nail Systems) or BIAB manicure in a nude colour is a great start for those who aren't used to having jazzed up nails."

"The hard-setting finish will put the fear of God and expensive dental bills into you and have those fingers out of your mouth in no time."

2. Balayage.

Yes, balayage for your nails is a thing, too!

"Not just for your hair, balayage is a great nail art option for short nails because it's delicate and light - in stark contrast to our normally stubby, sharp looking talons," said Amy.

3. Colour blocking.

"The key to, ahem, nailing bright coloured nail art when you're a nail biter is nail polish remover and an infinite number of cotton tips," said Amy.

"Extra points if you colour block your nails with your outfit or lipstick, creating the illusion of a seamless, off-duty model type look."

Swoon!

4. Florals.

We're calling it: Press-on nails are 2023's biggest nail trend. There, we said it.

And they're the perfect solution for nail biters.

"If you're so deeply scared from nail polish disasters you can't bear to give it a go without professional help, give press-on nails a go," said Amy.

"Coming in a variety of patterns and colours, nail stickers are versatile and adaptable, enabling wearers to chop and change their look whenever they like."

6. French manicure.

While they've always been a chic option, in 2023, French manicures have had a bit of a glow up.

Instead of opting for the traditional white tip, colourful French manicures - think fluorescent pink, bright yellow or powdery blue at the end of your nails - will add a fresh and subtle pop of colour that'll make you want to do anything but nibble them off.

7. Mix 'n' match.

For a funky and colourful nail design, take your cues from none other than Harry Styles, and opt for nail art you'll literally never want to take off. How cool does this look on short nails?!

Is it just us or does this absolutely SCREAM happiness?

8. Glitter.

If you want to go bold bold, opt for patterns like funky swirls, spots on shapes - it looks amazing on short, manicured nails.

Find some inspiration on Instagram (#nailart), pop them in your saved folder and take them to your nail tech, stat.

P.S. Keep in mind that when it comes to short nails, there are no rules here - anything goes!

One last tip? Amy said "Enlisting the assistance of a friend is advised though because let's be real - short nails are still short."

Hear, hear.

What are your favourite short nail designs? Let us know in the comments section below.

