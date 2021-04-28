The Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Guide: 25 present ideas for every type of mum.

FYI, Mother's Day is just around the corner.

Next Sunday, the 9th of May, we'll gather with family to celebrate the woman who does it all: our mum.

If you're anything like us, you'll want to pick the perfect gift for your mum. But you might need some inspiration to help find it.

Here, we've curated our ultimate Mother's Day gift guide, categorising products depending on what you're looking for (whether that be skincare, homewares or something a little more practical). So no matter what your mum likes, we've got you sorted.

Thank us later.

Cute (and some practical) things for her home.

Glasshouse Fragrances Ode to Women Mother's Day Candle, $54.95.

Specifically designed for Mother's Day, the Glasshouse Ode to Women Candle is a warm fragrance with notes of cashmere essence, wild lavender and musk.

Oil In Kind Geo Design Diffuser in Stone Ceramic, $135.

If you're looking for something that smells great but isn't a candle, a diffuser is a great option. Especially, when it looks as chic as this ceramic one.

Uniqlo HEATTECH Blanket, $99.90.

Image: Supplied. Uniqlo's Heat Tech technology has the incredible ability to their clothing so warm without using thick material. Now, they've used it to make a blanket! The perfect present ahead of winter.

Ibiza Bohemia, $195.

And a gorgeous coffee table book, because they're always a good idea.

Pieces she can wear.

Kirstin Ash Ebb And Flow Diamond Ring, $200.

Image: The Iconic.

You can't go past a delicate ring. This one by Kirstin Ash features a single sparkly diamond that would look beautiful stacked with other rings or simply on its own.

Midnight Mischief Luxe Personalised Pyjama Set, starting at $99.95.

While satin pyjamas are really thin, they're extremely warm (and of course, chic). Plus, these come in various styles and colours (which you can personalise).

Boden Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper, $198.

You can't go past good quality cashmere. This jumper (that comes in 10 colours) is 100 per cent cashmere and machine washable (yes, really!).

Monte Slippers, $165.

These are quite simply fabulous. Enough said.

I Am Collective Bracelet, $72.

These fun, personalised bracelets are handmade here in Australia. You can write whatever you want on them (whether that be mum, her name) and choose which crystal you'd like too.

Treats she can devour.

Ox Rabbit Brownie Box, $45.

The perfect surprise for any sweet tooth: brownies! You can get these delivered straight to mum's doorstep, if you're in Sydney, Perth or Melbourne.

Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin, $81.95.

If your mum is a fan of a good ol' G&T, we highly suggest this Shiraz Gin. It's still a great gin for the classic cocktail, it just makes it a little more wintery.

Covert Wine Co I love Mum Box, $75.

Image: Instagram/@covertwineco If your mum is a bit more of a wine person, a wine box is the perfect Mother's Day treat. This one comes with rosé and bubbles (there is a pinot noir and rosé version too), two cookies and a candle.

Seedlip Grove 42, $49.99.

If your mum prefers an alcohol-free drink, or you know an expecting or breastfeeding mum, we highly suggest the non-alcoholic spirit, Seedlip. This particular bottle, contains Mediterranean Orange, Lemon Peel, Lemongrass and Ginger, and mixes perfectly with tonic or ginger ale and a slice of orange to garnish.

Gadgets that she'll love (and actually use).

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $99.

Image: Amazon.

This little guy does it all. Connect it to your TV with an HMDI cord and you have direct access to all your favourite streaming services, including Netflix, Stan, Disney+ and Prime Video. Plus, you watch live TV, news and sport. Oh, and it has Alexa built into it.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $195.

Image: Apple. AirPods are a practical everyday gift that your mum will actually use. Perfect to listen to podcasts, music or have a conversation while multitasking. We use ours every day.

Casetify Custom Phone Case, starting at $69.

A new phone case is always handy. Especially, if it's one of these Casetify ones. Casetify cases are slimmer than a 10-cent coin but provide 360-degree impact protection. Plus, you can customise them however you like.

PopSocket, $24.95.

A pop socket is the perfect phone accessory to help with grip or act as a stand. It will go nicely with either gift above.

Beauty products she'll adore.

The Beauty Chef Radiance Ritual Kit, $79.

This limited edition Beauty Chef kit includes the best-selling Glow powder and a beautiful Dinosaur Designs resin teaspoon. Love.

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Ginger Lily EDT 100ml, $78.

Elizabeth Arden has just launched its latest fragrance: White Tea Ginger Lily. It's the perfect mix of warm and fresh, with notes of ginger lily blossom and white cedarwood.

Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love Instant Look in a Palette, $99.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury.

This palette does it all. It includes blush, bronzer and some glorious eyeshadow shades so your mum can do her whole face with one palette.

, $28.

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a beauty essential during the winter months. It's packed with berry extracts, antioxidants and hyaluronic acid to keep the lips hydrated and plump. Plus, it comes in five flavours.

Lush Mum Gift, $52.

Lush gift packs are a staple Mother's Day present, so we just had to include their 2021 pack. This one includes their brand new Mother's Day bath bombs including our personal favourite, Mother of Pearl.

tbh Skincare skin shady 50+, $42.

As the most important skincare product, sunscreen is always a great gift idea. This one is lightweight and oil-free, while also being extremely hydrating (so it doubles as a moisturiser). Plus, it's Australian-owned and cruelty-free.

Dyson Corrale, $699.

Now we know the Dyson straightener is a bit of a splurge, but it's a great gift to consider if your mum's had her eye on it. Maybe think about splitting with your siblings!

Unbound Ollie, $74.

Because every woman has sex (including your mum!). So why not normalise it and gift her one of these?

