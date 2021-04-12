5 genius Mother's Day gift ideas, because you can't give her spa vouchers forever.

Ah, Mother’s Day. You know, the day when the most important woman in your life doesn’t want you to get her anything.

“Oh, I don’t need a present, I’ve got everything,” she’ll most likely (helpfully) tell you.

Knowing that it’s totally unacceptable to not give her anything (plus you want to show her how special she is), you plan to scour the internet until you find the perfect gift – and then hope it arrives in time.

It doesn’t need to be that way, my friends. I’ve done some work for you (big of me, I know) and come up with the coolest ‘out of the box’ presents list, with not a spa voucher in sight.

Before we start, here’s a pro tip: don’t restrict yourself to gifts you only deem appropriate for certain age brackets or genders. No doubt ‘typical’ Father’s Day presents – such as hardware store vouchers and non-fiction books – would be greatly appreciated by a lot of women too.

1. A kitchen appliance ‘reno’.

Okay, so we know not to buy mum a vacuum cleaner… unless she wants one.

But that doesn’t mean all electrical appliances are off the list. Small kitchen appliances are particularly great to help easily up the luxe factor at home.

For example, The Black Classics Collection by Sunbeam is a sophisticated range of kitchen appliances – which nail all of the things: user-friendly and practical, but also look good on their own and even better as a set.

Yep, just look at them together, sure to bring style to any kitchen benchtop. Like a mini kitchen reno that adds spark to the most popular room in the house.

As well as being a pleasure to use, of course.