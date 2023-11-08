The following is an edited excerpt from Mia Freedman's Work Strife Balance. Which is the inspiration behind the new TV series Strife.

My career implosion taught me that I wanted to be in control of my work life and go back to building a community of women. This time, online.

On the morning after my departure, as I uncurled from the foetal position long enough to see the vast media coverage gleefully celebrating reporting my very public failure, a small voice in my head took a break from being Beyoncé singing I’m a Survivor to observe: Oh well. All these stories mean at least everyone will know you’re currently available so they can hire you! Just wait for the phone to ring! You won’t be unemployed for long!

The phone did not ring.

To distract myself from this second wave of humiliation, I had to quickly occupy my time, something I was totally ready to do. As a magazine journalist and then editor, I always based my decisions on my feelings as a reader, not a content producer. It’s how you gather your most valuable insights; my advocacy around body image began that way. I knew how dispirited I felt to see nobody who looked like me or any woman I knew in my beloved magazines.

As a woman, a reader and a feminist I thought this was an appalling thing. As a businesswoman (which editors are, don’t let the rest of the media mislead you into thinking otherwise with their fluffy, patronising portrayal of the women who run magazines), I thought it was a baffling one. Why make your readers feel bad about themselves after engaging with your brand? How is that good for business?

You can argue convincingly that many marketers do this deliberately precisely because it is good for business. In her iconic book, The Beauty Myth, Naomi Wolf first floated the theory that some companies marketing products and services to women use the insecurity and angst (created by them) to prompt us to buy. Create a problem then market a solution. Magazines in the ’80s and ’90s did this to excellent effect.

Cover lines1 like...

IS YOUR HAIRCUT MAKING YOU LOOK OLD?

DOES HE THINK YOUR VAGINA IS TOO BIG?

7 signs he’s about to break up with you.

Does your sexual history make you a slut?

While masquerading as sisterly and helpful, these kinds of cover lines deliberately pushed the inadequacy button that made women want to buy the magazine so we could learn how to avoid being old/loose/dumped/slutty.

1. I probably helped write some of those cover lines, by the way. Or similar. It took time for me to understand what I was doing and try to change it.

It worked wonderfully for decades until something shifted, and women began pushing back. It was around the mid-90s when I noticed it. Women no longer wanted to be told how defective they were. And when I became an editor at Cosmo in 1996, I tried a different approach both with the stories and the images we published. The word ‘empowering’ didn’t exist back then, but that’s broadly what I tried to achieve with more positive articles, a less patronising tone and more diverse models.

Mia Freedman as Cosmo's youngest editor. Image: Supplied.

At first, I made some colossal mistakes. First, I abolished the sex and relationships content because I thought if I wasn’t interested in reading it anymore, nobody else was either. I’d recently met Jason, was embedded in monogamy and had been reading/writing/editing sex and relationship stories for at least 10 years so stories about dating and orgasms felt retro and repetitive to me. Surely there was nothing left to say...

My boss, Pat Ingram blanched visibly when I proudly announced my idea to her but then she did something smart: she said "Okay, try it."

This is a boss lesson I’ve repeated many times with my own team. If someone you rate has an idea they passionately believe in, challenge them on it. Make them fight for it. In doing so, you’ll force them to think it through thoroughly which will filter out the ideas they aren’t wedded to; the ones with gaping holes. But if they keep coming back and can argue their case convincingly, so long as it’s not going to irreparably damage your business, you should let them try.

On the upside, it might just work. On the slightly less but still upside, it won’t work and they will learn from it in a way they never would if you’d said a flat no. Because if you simply overrule the idea, they will die believing it would have worked if only you hadn’t cock-blocked their genius.

The minute the first week of circulation figures came in, I realised how badly I’d f**ked up. Of course, Cosmo needed to publish sex and relationship articles. They’re the foundation of Cosmo and I was a fool to think I could just reinvent one of the world’s most successful brands.

It was an effective wake-up call. I was in a long-term relationship, was well-established in my career, and felt confident enough to flick past stories about giving better blow jobs. I had a mortgage and wasn’t exactly living the Cosmo-girl lifestyle. I was also, aged 24, at the older end of the Cosmo demographic, and I was about to be pregnant with my first child which is about as un-Cosmo as you can get. It was yet another of the many lessons my mentors, like Pat and Lisa Wilkinson, have taught me about being a leader, a content creator and a boss.

And so after my miserable TV job, I reminded myself I had more than 15 years of experience that informed my instinct when it came to women and their media consumption. Gut instinct isn’t woo-woo, you know. Whether it’s the gut feeling you have about a person, a job or an idea, your ‘gut’ is just a term for your combined life experience. Listen to it.

If I was behaving in a certain way as a consumer it meant other women were doing the same thing and the mainstream would be following closely behind.

I knew I was disillusioned with traditional media. I knew I was frustrated by the way my beloved glossy magazines were published monthly2 while I was living my life in increments of minutes and seconds.

And the three-month production time meant content created in November wasn’t published until February the next year. No brand catering to young women could possibly remain current when it was months out of date by the time it hit newsstands. As the news cycle sped up and we became hungrier for more and more information, faster and for free, the magazine business model that relied on paid sales of a printed product appeared to me to be fundamentally flawed.

How could media aimed at women possibly remain relevant given the physical and practical constraints of print?

I had become fatigued by trying to convince my middle-aged male bosses that Armageddon was coming for our industry and the stampede of young women towards digital media had begun. Despite my repeated exhortations in the early 2000s that we needed to pivot to digital, the online presence of magazines across the industry remained woeful.

I knew unequivocally the future of women’s media was online and I wanted to be part of it – after a brief, disastrous detour via commercial TV.

So this is how the Mamamia Women’s Media Company began: in 2007 I sat down at my kitchen counter and cut out letters from a magazine3 to try and make a ransom-style logo for my blog. Or my website.

Mamamia's previous logo. Image: Supplied.

I wasn’t quite sure how to think of it or what it was even going to be about. I just knew that I wanted to produce content online. That was the extent of my knowledge of digital media: I wanted to be part of it, and in the months it took to negotiate my redundancy, I bought the Mamamia URL4.

2. Besides magazines, the only thing occurring monthly was my period.

3. Could there be any more obvious metaphor? I was literally creating the digital logo of my future from the print medium of my past.

4. Jason and I have spent years debating whether this was a good choice. We’re still debating it. No, it’s not a website for mothers. No, it’s not by or about Mia anymore. But back in 2007, it seemed like a great name. I never expected anyone to take it literally. It was an ABBA song.

Today, Mamamia is the largest digital company in Australia with the largest podcast network in the world. We make written, video, audio content for more than seven million people per month. We have 55 different podcasts with 35 episodes every week along with dozens of written articles and hundreds of social media posts.

That all feels very boasty and I’m kind of uncomfortable writing it because I want you to like me and I understand that because I have a vagina, the more successful I am, the less you will like me according to the likeability index.

But there you go. It’s the truth.

What most people want to know is quite simply this: how did you get from your kitchen bench to running a media company?

In short: slowly. Building Mamamia took years, I didn’t do it alone and there have been many missteps along the way.

Fun mistakes to make when you’re building a digital media company.

Using the wrong platform!

I had only one friend with a blog and she used TypePad, so I did too. Rookie error. TypePad was the Beta of video and WordPress was the VHS, except that is an analogy you won’t understand if you’re younger than 40. Are you younger than 40? Okay, so TypePad was the Blackberry of mobile phones.

Or the Nokia. In short: it was THE WRONG CHOICE.

Not knowing how to code!

Coding is like maths crossed with Latin crossed with chemistry crossed with hell. I had to teach myself.

Not writing enough original content!

Bruised from the bad press I’d received in my TV gig, I became frightened to write so at first I just republished my old newspaper columns while feeling sick in my stomach about how they would be received. But once I overcame my paralysis and realised nobody in the media cared what I was doing anymore, blogging became addictive and I started writing and publishing six posts a day, five days a week.

Betraying my principles for clicks!

I once published a shot of Britney Spears with her tampon string hanging out because I knew it would generate traffic, which it did. This was an appalling thing to do, and I had to ignore my gut instinct to do it. My readers called me on it immediately and I took it down within an hour, ashamed.

Not having a business plan or any plan!

Before Jason came on board, I worked day to day without much thought for the future. To this day I don’t know how to create a spreadsheet. My audience grew steadily thanks to a combination of the content I was producing, the social media presence I was building for Mamamia and the promotion I was able to give it in traditional media by having the URL published alongside my Sunday newspaper column and appearing each week on the Today Show.

Not having any income!

My gut feeling about what women wanted online was paying off, but for years it didn’t make a cent in revenue. Within a year my redundancy was gone. It was tough going from there.

The most important thing to say, though, is that I didn’t build Mamamia by myself. My husband, Jason is my co-founder, and it took two of us to get from there to here.

Let me break it down for you because I know you probably want details.

The steps on how to build a successful business.

Step 1: Notice an itch and scratch it!

If you observe a gap in the market for something you want and decide to fill it, you’ll be guaranteed an audience of one at least...

In 2007, the online offering for women was very limited. Facebook and social media were not yet mainstream and the most interesting places to find content were personal blogs, often written by women.

While magazines were myopic in their insistence that women ‘wanted fantasy and glamour’ and the best way to do this was to saturate them with digitally altered images of impossibly flawless women and repetitive stories about sex, fashion and relationships, mainstream websites for women in the mid-noughties were just as limited.

There were women’s sites about parenting or celebrities or fashion or cooking. If you were interested in news or current affairs or politics, you could go to a news site, but they were all via a male lens and intimidatingly aggressive in the comments sections which were dominated by... men. Any dedicated women’s websites were throwbacks to a very dated concept of what women cared about: kids, cooking, clothes, gossip.

This baffled me. WTAF.

Like every other woman I know, I’m interested in everything. News, politics, celebrities, body image, clothes, lipstick, current affairs, parenting, health, career... all the things, all the time. Put any two women together and in five minutes they will seamlessly traverse vast terrains from pelvic floors to politics, Trump to tampons, Syria to Snapchat, Lena to Lean In.

We are biologically programmed to do this.

While cavemen were out hunting, cavewomen were gathering information along with salad ingredients. Gathering and sharing information is what we do.

You’re welcome, guys.

This is why women are compelled to share information – good and bad – about all manner of things: for the survival of our tribe. Men are different. Men need to filter out all excess information so they can focus on killing a mammoth before it eats them.

It took years for me to understand why I so often felt compelled to tell Jason a tragic story about someone he didn’t know and why, when I tried, he’d hold his hands out as if to physically stop words coming from my mouth. "Don’t tell me this!" he would say, agitated.

"But why not?" I would reply, genuinely perplexed.

Now I realise the disconnect. I was sharing the tragic story to try and ensure the survival of my tribe which included him: let’s make sure we learn from this so the same thing doesn’t happen to us. Women are forever sharing tragic stories in hushed tones with our friends and female relatives about the misfortunes of others. The underlying purpose is not gossip or voyeurism or schadenfreude (okay, sometimes it is) but more often we’re simply complying with our biological instinct to learn everything we can about the dangers of the world and share that information so our tribe can benefit too. Pay it forward. Gather, learn and share. That’s part of what Mamamia continues to do today.

Given this insatiable hunger for information about all sorts of things – not just ‘women’s things’ – why in 2007 was there no single website for women that treated us like multi-dimensional people?

So I made one. Working on the basis that if I wrote about things I was interested in, other women would be too.

It was a brief that existed only in my head. No business plan.

No elevator pitch. Nothing written down on paper. "What’s your tagline?" Jason kept asking me.

I’d look at him blankly. I hate that stuff. I wanted him to stop asking me sensible questions I couldn’t answer.

Step 2: Walk in her shoes and look through her eyes.

"Ah, women!" exclaimed a male ad agency executive in the early days of Mamamia. "Now that’s an interesting niche!"

Facepalm.

My intention in starting Mamamia had been to take back my voice. Blogging has helped so many people – so many women in particular – express themselves. I was already a published journalist and author but blogging was the first time I had a direct line of communication to my audience.

Writing my monthly editor’s column at Cosmo, even though I signed off my own copy, I still had to stick within the boundaries of the brand and company I worked for. Same with my weekly newspaper column, which for years I would self-edit. While for years I’d been fortunate enough to have a degree of success that gave me power over what and how I wrote, I was still building my own brand inside much bigger brands who had their own constraints which in turn impacted on me.

This is what everyone does when they work for someone else. Like so many millions of bloggers before and after me and now anyone with a social media account, I became quickly seduced by the ability to have a thought or an opinion, bang it out, hit publish and reach my readers instantly. From thought to audience in moments. As someone who used to have to write my editor’s letter three months before it was read and my newspaper column a week to 10 days in advance, this was a revelation5.

5. The 24-hour news cycle suits my temperament, and by temperament I mean the concentration span of a small yappy dog in a park full of sausages.

Suddenly I had the ability to write about things that had just happened or were still happening. I could update my posts in real-time. It was intoxicating.

Mamamia was founded on the principle of ‘what everyone was talking about’ because I’ve always been preoccupied with the zeitgeist. I’m a creature of FOMO. Curious and reactive, I want to know things first and be part of the conversation. With Mamamia and the Internet, I could finally indulge my twin passions: speed and currency.

Not that it happened immediately. It took me much longer than I expected to find my groove. But my guiding principle then was something I learned in magazines, and what was reinforced by those early posts; it’s a maxim we now repeat daily at Mamamia.

Too many people make the mistake of looking outwards at their audience. Wrong. Turn around. Look back at what you’re doing through their eyes. It’s the only view that counts.

This is how I came to move into the digital space years before our competitors even understood what a powerful commercial force women were, responsible as we are for 51 per cent of the population and 85 per cent of household purchasing decisions.

I cannot emphasise this concept enough: Understand who you are talking or selling to and use that knowledge to inform everything you do.

No matter what business you are in, you must master this skill or you will fail.

In our business, we have two groups to understand: our audience and our advertisers. The editorial team walk in the shoes of our audience and the sales team walk in the shoes of our advertisers.

If you’re not able to do this from inside your business, I don’t believe you can succeed. Because if you’re relying on the behaviour of others – to consume your content or buy your goods or services – you need to see yourself as they see you and modify your practices to appeal to them.

Step 3: Become familiar with the deep through of pain.

This is a phenomenon well-known in start-up culture. As a business owner/operator, you will fall into the Deep Trough Of Pain many, many times and it’s as bleak as it sounds. It’s from the depths of the trough that I have tried to quit my own company more than once. I have despaired and insisted I couldn’t stand another day. At various trough times, I’ve felt burnt out, fed up, fucked off. It always passes. When you tumble into the trough, you need to pull yourself out. When you want to quit? Don’t.

Often I’m asked if I’m surprised by how big Mamamia has become and I’m never quite sure how to answer. It’s true I’ve always had big ambitions for it and I’ve always chased big audiences in whatever medium I’ve worked.

It takes the same amount of work to create something consumed by one person or a million people. I like mass very much, thank you. I’ve never been a niche girl.

Having left a big status job to go start-up, I was warned about Relevance Deprivation Syndrome and it kicked in for me when Mamamia was about nine months old. I felt restless even though I was enjoying watching the website become a fast-growing online community where real-world friendships were being formed.

Within a year there were meet-ups in various cities around Australia as commenters and readers followed the ins and outs of each other’s lives, particularly via a regular Friday post I did called ‘Best & Worst’, where I shared the highlight and lowlight of my week and encouraged readers to do the same. It was an ideal way to build a community, and it became part soap opera, part therapy session as we all gathered to hear the latest about each other’s love lives, divorces, infertility issues, medical diagnoses, mental illnesses, job promotions and losses, financial hardships and all the various plot points of suburban life. Some weeks there were more than one thousand comments.

Working at home was lonely though, and the pace of growth wasn’t fast enough for me. I’d had fantasies of someone calling me up six months after launch and offering me a million dollars to buy Mamamia. When that didn’t happen, I was disappointed.

Which shows how naïve I was. I had nothing to sell. It was just me and my laptop making no money for 18 hours a day.

The best part about working from home: you never have to go to the office. The worst part: you’re always at work.

I missed real office life. I missed getting dressed every morning putting on makeup and having a desk to sit at and an office door to close. My kids were then nine and two and we had a wonderful nanny called Mel who was my wife. She came four days a week to look after Coco so I could work and in some ways; we were a workplace of two. The flexibility and freedom of not having to answer to a boss or be involved in office politics was dreamy. But I missed working with a large group of women and being part of something bigger. I live for the warmth and camaraderie of working with women. It’s life-affirming. Fun.

Mia Freedman working from home. Image: Supplied.

For that first year at home, I’d wandered around our house schlepping my laptop from surface to surface like a cat, looking for just the right spot to settle. Eventually, I found it in the lounge room where I erected a makeshift desk behind the couch. Six days a week (Sundays off), I spent most of my waking hours sitting there, long after my family had gone to bed.

Balance? Hahahahahaha-hahahahahaha!

After 10 years as a media executive, I was struggling with my new life as a blogger. It wasn’t the PA or the fancy invitations I missed; it was... I couldn’t really put my finger on it, but it was tied up with my identity. Since I was 19, I’d been able to say I’d worked for a well-known brand at a large media company and suddenly I had no status in my industry, despite having worked my arse off for more than 15 years.

It felt like starting my career from scratch and it was my first plummet into the Deep Trough Of Pain. Thankfully, I had no idea how much deeper I would tumble in the future and how many more times. This was a very shallow trough. A baby trough.

Just when I began thinking I might knock on some doors and explore the idea of returning to a big media company in a senior role, I got knocked up again. I was thrilled.

I’d been begging Jason for a third child and he’d been resolute: NO MORE.

We were both having major changes in our careers so I made a vision board to help nudge the process along and I snuck in a tiny photo of me pregnant in a bikini in the corner where I thought he wouldn’t notice. It worked, aided and abetted by a lax attitude to contraception admittedly.

And that’s how our third child and another accidental-on-purpose pregnancy saved me from a reactive backwards step into my old corporate life that would have been an epic mistake. Pregnancy meant I had to persevere with Mamamia. I couldn’t – or didn’t want to – take on a new job and prove myself to a new employer while pregnant.

So I stuck it out, grew my baby, wrote a book called Mamamia: A Memoir to draw a line under my magazine career and open up about motherhood and pregnancy loss, and really committed myself to building the site.

Giving birth while running Mamamia posed new challenges. It was still just me and my laptop at the kitchen bench and with traffic growing, I knew I couldn’t simply take maternity leave as I had with my last two babies.

The idea never occurred to me, frankly. Once you start a blog or a business (I use this term loosely, as I was still losing money), you can’t just stop.

I mean, of course, I could have stopped publishing posts, but I was terrified of losing the audience and momentum I’d worked so bloody hard to build.

Practically, though, I knew there would be at least a week post-birth in which I wouldn’t be able to create new content. And I wanted to give myself that time to immerse myself in the baby bubble. Those few days are always one of my favourite parts of giving birth, where I mentally disconnect from the world in a way I’ve never been able to replicate without pushing a small human out of my vagina first. Not even when I went on safari in Africa with no Wi-Fi.

In the months leading up to my due date, I stockpiled content, pre-writing and loading posts into the back end of the site and scheduling them for the week around that day. I scheduled four posts a day for two weeks. It was a little less than my usual output of six daily posts but I figured my audience would understand.

On the day I went into labour, 10 days early, I spent the first hour frantically amending the scheduled dates of posts between contractions in order to accommodate this unexpected change of plan. Jason happened to be doing tuckshop duty at Luca’s school for the first and last time in his life and 25 minutes after arriving, having made one sandwich, I called him to come home. He apologised bragged to the tuckshop mums who gave him a hearty round of applause as he jogged out the school gate towards his car. Men are heroes.

The birth went splendidly – a corrective experience after my daughter’s birth when no epidural was available and I was left with a mild case of post-birth trauma where I was tormented by flashbacks – and I lost myself in Remy for a full 10 days before venturing back online. We stayed mostly in bed.

I felt blessed, grateful relieved that I worked for myself and could control the hours I worked.

Except that work was out of control. I’d never worked so hard or for so many hours in my life. I was delirious. Each day started at 5 am when I’d wake with the baby, having already been up with him three, four or five times during the night. (I never have sleepers. All my babies woke half a dozen times a night in those first six months until I brought in Elizabeth Sloane, the Sleep Whisperer, for in-house sleep training.6)

6. Years later, Elizabeth and I, along with Bec Sparrow, would write an e-book together – The Gift of Sleep – for women who couldn’t afford her services but who desperately needed help.

Self-employment meant maternity leave wasn’t an option but at least I didn’t have to change out of my pyjamas, commute further than my lounge room or speak in sentences. As soon as Remy woke up, I’d feed him while checking the comments that had been posted on Mamamia overnight. This was becoming increasingly fraught.

I needed help.

On January 1st a few years ago, I wrote this:

This is my year of saying no. No to requests from people I don't know to do things that matter to them but which will take me away from my family, my friends and my work. It took me a long to realise that saying 'yes' to avoid a very brief moment of discomfort or awkwardness or disappointment for someone else just bought a much bigger problem for myself in the future. Now, I am a NoMachine.

My year of saying no was born from the previous year when I’d said yes way too many times and ended it feeling drained and overwhelmed. I’d found myself regularly drowning in a clusterfuck of commitments that I’d agreed to in a(nother) weak moment. I was on a plane every week, sometimes twice a week. I had speaking engagements, client presentations, charity work, MC gigs, TV and radio commitments on top of my day job at Mamamia and my 24/7 job as a mother of three and wife of one.

What had I been thinking when I’d said yes to so many people? Some of the commitments were non-negotiable – things I had to do for our business – but many of them weren’t important. I could have said no. But I didn’t because like so many women, I am inherently a people-pleaser. I want to be liked, even by strangers who want me to do things that benefit them enormously and me in no way whatsoever. If you too are a people-pleaser, these steps will be familiar to you:

How to know if you are a people pleaser.

1. Someone asks you to do something. You do not know them very well. There is not much in this for you. Saying yes will cost you time that will have to be stolen from someone or something else in your life. The only winner will be the person who asked you to do something.

2. You say yes anyway because it seems easier and avoids an uncomfortable exchange or confrontation.

3. By doing so, Today You avoids a few moments of discomfort. The person asking is thrilled. You feel a fast flush of relief that you didn’t have to disappoint them and a sugar hit of gratification from their gratitude. This is the happiest time in this shitty process. It will be fleeting. Seconds, maybe. Enjoy it. Because you’ve just bought a problem for Tomorrow You. She won’t mind, you think. She’ll be fine with it.

4. When Tomorrow You becomes Today You and it’s time to go and do whatever it was you agreed to in that weak moment, you will suffer. Things and people in your life will need to be sacrificed. Essentially, then, you’ve put the wants and needs of someone you don’t care about ahead of people you do. Ahead of you. You curse Yesterday You. When will she learn?

STEP 4: Know your strengths and hire (or marry) against your weaknesses.

If you try to do everything yourself, you will fail. Understanding what you’re good at is helpful. Understanding what you’re bad at is crucial...

Mamamia was like a small bar in those days. Like the bar in Cheers where everyone knew your screen name. Many of the commenters became mini-celebrities themselves and three volunteered to help me behind the scenes, moderating comments, giving me advice about content and eventually writing and editing posts themselves. Lana, Kerri and Amanda quickly became friends and were a lifeline when I was drowning. Lana eventually became one of our first paid employees and was my right hand for several years while Kerri and Amanda went on to develop their own thriving careers in the media.

Other regulars went on to start their own blogs or create private groups on social media where they could talk about other commenters. There was lots of gossip and a few dramas. It was part bar, part high school, part support group.

And still, I was earning nothing.

Mamamia was about 18 months old, and traffic was growing rapidly. I’d had a few approaches from venture capitalists but not to buy Mamamia. Most of them hadn’t even heard of Mamamia. It was still very small. They were looking to start their own digital ventures and wanted me to come on board as a partner.

I took a few meetings and Jason came along to advise me but nothing appealed. It made no sense to help someone else build their business when I could do it myself.

Except I couldn’t do it myself.

I was working 18-hour days, six days a week on Mamamia. I’d maintained this pace for more than a year with a new baby, a pre-schooler and a tween.

Two years earlier, Jason and I had sat down to discuss our future. I wanted out of the TV executive hell I’d got myself into and he had built, run and sold a business over the past decade.

While I’d never worked for myself before – and never wanted to – Jason had always been his own boss. These days it’s called being an entrepreneur but when he did it, it was just called self-employed.

We were both often stressed by our jobs but in different ways and for different reasons. I was stressed by the politics of working in a big company with no control over my working hours, conditions, pay or holidays.

"But why don’t you just work from home if you’re getting nothing done in the office?" he once asked me after I’d called him to whinge. "You don’t understand!" I hissed down the phone. "I can’t just do that. It’s not just about how busy I am, it’s how busy I look."

However, I slept much better than him. I knew that no matter how much I cared about my job, at the end of the day if something really bad happened to Cosmo7, it didn’t impact on my personal finances; the bottom line was my employer’s responsibility. When you’re a business owner, all roads lead to your bank account which is a much higher and deeper level of stress.

7. Like the time I published a sealed section the supermarkets weirdly deemed too risqué and pulled the issue off sale, forcing us to print and hand-apply 150,000 stickers over the offending cover line ‘Oral Sex Lessons’ which cost the company a fortune.

With the proceeds of his company sale and my redundancy, we had both gained a precious commodity: time to breathe. Naturally, I didn’t want to breathe because I knew I needed to be busy. So by the time we left, I’d already launched Mamamia. The breathing space for me came in having a financial buffer. My income had dropped by 95 per cent overnight but I was able to ride out the next year without putting pressure on my fledgling blog to pay any bills. I could invest my redundancy in myself and the idea of a website for women.

Jason took more time to decide on his next move, enrolling in a business course at Harvard where he spent several months studying intensively.

One night, as he looked around for an investment opportunity to which he could turn his entrepreneurial mind, he noticed me working behind the couch at 2 am yet again. Writing, coding, loading, publishing, editing, spruiking, repeat.

I was burning out. Jason could see it. He could also see an opportunity. Right there in his lounge room.

"What if I come on board and we try to monetise Mamamia together," he suggested one day. "If we can’t do it in a year, it might be time to get a real job."

I had nothing to lose and everything to gain. I couldn’t make less money or be more overwhelmed than I currently was. And I had no money to hire anyone so the idea of having a partner who was also working for love sounded sublime. I felt cautiously thrilled.

Our areas of responsibility split naturally. I continued producing the content while he took over the tech side, the financials as well as the advertising and the strategy – of which there was neither (and this was the problem).

From those first days in 2009, the differences in our styles were apparent and caused huge friction until years later when we would understand how useful they were and how to harness them to propel us forward.

Jason is a strategist. A big thinker and planner. He’s always been the one with the vision for our business while I remain immersed in the weeds. I like the weeds; I feel at my safest and most creative there and I become incredibly irate if anyone tries to drag me out, which is what Jason does, damn him.

It started in the first week we worked together.

"The problem with this business," he told me calmly as we grabbed a quick bite at our local cafe, "is that you’re the single point of failure."

I chewed my toasted sandwich and bristled. It’s every woman’s dream to hear her partner to call her a ‘single point of failure’ and I was living it. Foreplay is overrated.

"What does that even mean?" I snapped irritably.

One of the things I’d most loved about working on my own, apart from everything I hated, was not having to consult anyone before making a decision. This suited me because my style is fast, loose and sometimes inconsistent. I don’t enjoy being slowed down or made accountable; qualities which are vital in business.

This partnership thing was already annoying me.

"It all rests with you," he pointed out, correctly. "All of it. You write and edit every post. You’re the face and you do everything. You’re not a business. You’re a person. And a person can’t be scaled."

I winced and bristled some more. He continued.

"There’s a limited amount of content you can produce each day. And if you fell over tomorrow, Mamamia wouldn’t exist."

Jason was right, and I knew it. He’d accurately identified one of my biggest frustrations, not just from a lifestyle or business point of view but from an editorial one. I’d always wanted Mamamia to be a platform for lots of different women’s voices, to tell a range of stories. I was a middle-class, straight, white girl from the suburbs. My window on the world was intrinsically narrow, and I didn’t want Mamamia to be narrow.

Lately, I’d begun experimenting with guest posts from other women who wanted to share their stories or writing with my audience. But I was torn about this. Even though most of the posts I wrote were not about me personally, I felt that my readers expected every post to be written by me. That’s why they were coming to Mamamia, right? For my writing? What if I lost them by writing less?

The alternative was far less appealing. I was exhausted and bored by the sound of my own voice. And I was lonely.

"Mamamia needs to be a women’s website edited by you with many different voices, not just yours," Jason insisted.

He was right, but it still made me feel oddly pissed off. Maybe it made me feel oddly pissed off because he was right. I am highly competitive. I like to be right all the time.

This working dynamic between us – Jason pushing us forward and me resisting – was established early, and it exists to this day. At first, it was polarising but once I saw that he was right – and right again and right again – in his vision for Mamamia, I accepted that our different styles were in fact the unique key to our success.

Jason has always been the one looking over the horizon and mapping the path we need to take to get there. I’m the one dragging my feet, grumbling, "BUT IT’S TOO FAR AND I’M TIRED AND THIRSTY AND THAT PATH LOOKS SCARY AND FAR AND HARD AND WHAT IF WE GET LOST AND IT’S COLD AND HOT AND I JUST WANT TO SIT DOWN IN THE DIRT AND PLAY WITH THESE SHINY THINGS I FOUND."

When Jason tries to make me strategise, it triggers a physical sensation I can only describe as being like when someone tries to drag a mule forward against its will. So many times, when we’ve reached crossroads for our business on the way from personal blog to media company, I am that mule. I now recognise the feeling and know to ignore it. Ah, the mule, I think, and try to dislodge my hoofs from the earth.

This is where I’ve learned how important it is in a start-up to partner with someone different from you and to do it as soon as you can. You’ll notice most start-ups are founded by people who already know each other; as friends, partners, spouses or family members.

Before you commit to starting a business with anyone, make sure you’re bringing different skills. A girlfriend recently told me about her plans to start a business with a close friend in the same field. "You’re too alike," I warned her. "We’re really not," she assured me and went on to explain in detail the ways in which they differed. It wasn’t enough. She was talking about how they had distinctive personalities and took diverse approaches to their current jobs, which was true. But their skills were essentially the same, which is the groundwork for failure.

In a start-up, you can rarely afford to hire anyone so you must do everything yourself. As soon as you can, though, hire or partner with someone who knows things you don’t, who can do things you can’t, who can give you a perspective you don’t have.

Jason and I were a classic example of this and our worst clashes have always come when he’s tried to make me be more like him or I’ve tried to make the business more like me.

If Mamamia is a mixture of art and science, I’m the art and he’s the science. I’m the maker and he’s the planner. And for the first six years or so until the business could afford to appoint a senior management team, we were both the doers. We hired, we sometimes fired, we were HR and PR and we answered the phones and bought the toilet paper.

Start-up culture is wildly intense and more demanding than you could ever believe. Having Jason come on board as CEO was the moment Mamamia went from a very time-consuming passion to a business.

STEP 5: Grow fast but not too fast.

The rules of engagement are different for start-ups. Simply put, there are no rules except you must do everything, earn nothing, shelve your life and work insufferably long hours. That’s not sustainable long-term and if your company is growing, you have no choice but to evolve your structure.

There are some fantastic things about starting a business in your lounge room. You get a thorough understanding of every part of what you’re doing because you’re doing all of it yourself. You must also decide when you need to pay for expertise and how much you can afford to spend. When you have momentum, start-ups move so brutally fast it can be hard to keep up.

Jason and I moved Mamamia out of the house soon after he came on board so we could start hiring staff. After almost two years of working at home and living at work, it was time.

We relocated to what seemed like a large office (it was in fact the size of a small apartment) on the outskirts of the CBD and at first it was just the two of us, sitting at desks at either end of the space. For the first few months, we didn’t even have a landline or Wi-Fi8.

8. Actually we did. We stole it from the office upstairs. Sorry, guys, and thanks.

Slowly, cautiously, we began to hire. Editorial assistants, sales reps, developers.

The recruitment never stopped, and it still hasn’t. Our leadership team is always interviewing because when you employ more than hundreds of women and you work in digital media, there’s inevitable churn and you always want succession plans.

Within a year, we were sardined into that space with 35 of us sharing a single toilet. I’d gladly given up my own office as more people joined the company and by the time we left, I sat around a large desk in the editorial room with 12 other women. It was the best fun.

STEP 6: Learn to love the things you hate (or at least identify them).

As Mamamia grew, I was schooled daily on my failings. For example, the word ‘brainstorming’ is the fastest possible way to delete from my head every idea I’ve ever had. Poof. Gone.

My tolerance for meetings is also low. They make me behave very badly. Ditto anything with the word ‘strategy’ or ‘planning’ in it. They are my kryptonite.

Not that you always have a choice about what aspects of your business you participate in; opting out of them is a luxury that comes later or never. But even at the start, it’s helpful to know your enemies. Strategy, meetings and planning are mine. I loathe them and yet they are crucial for business.

Knowing your strengths and weaknesses at work is the foundation of your career self-awareness. Once you’ve identified them, there are a couple of different options. You can either strive to improve the areas where you’re weak or abandon that playing field and consolidate your talents. Either way, understanding your abilities and liabilities is essential.

As Jason worked to monetise Mamamia and we became profitable, we got really rich and went on fancy holidays. Hahahahah. No. Not how start-ups work. We poured all our profits straight back into the business so we could hire more people and keep growing. Over the next few years, I slowly clawed back the ability to do more of what I was good at and less of what made me want to stick a fork in my eye.

Mia Freedman covers for BRW magazine. Image: Supplied.

2015 was one of my most miserable years at work and at the end of it, I finally realised this was because I was doing less ‘making/creating’ and more managing. I was in back-to-back meetings, looking at reports and spreadsheets and I was miserable.

My enmeshment in management was at first fuelled by ego. I wanted to be the co-boss! Until I admitted to myself that I didn’t really want to be the boss because what Jason’s role involved did not appeal to me even remotely. Realising this was a relief, and it improved our relationship markedly both at work and at home. The pressures I had as the face of the company were unique, as were the pressures Jason faced as CEO. It wasn’t a competition, it was a partnership. Divide and conquer. While Jason remained CEO from that first day in the lounge room in 2008 until 2016 when he became Executive Chairman, I’ve had half a dozen different titles from publisher to editorial director and now creative director as I’ve bounced around moulding myself in and around our growing editorial team.

I’d been trying to step away from editorial management and hadn’t edited Mamamia for quite a few years but in your own business, you have to be prepared to jump back in when necessary. You must constantly recalibrate your role and adjust it according to the needs of your company and your staff. In 2015, some staff shuffles meant I’d been dragged back to the frontline, and I was frustrated.

This wasn’t just a time of growing pains for me, the business needed to change too. The seat-of-your-pants culture of a start-up was no longer appropriate when we had more than 100 employees, multiple websites, a rapidly growing podcast network, a women’s marketing consultancy and now a US business with the impending launch of our sister site for American women, Spring.st.

We needed infrastructure and an HR department and travel policies and org charts and a leadership team and KPIs and development plans and we needed to articulate the core values of our business and implement 90-day plans and forecasts and report timetables and a thousand other things that made me want to vomit. What I wanted to do and how I wanted to work was irrelevant, however. This wasn’t about me. For Mamamia to continue its rapid rate of growth, we had to evolve from start-up to scale-up, and Jason knew this long before I did.

At first, I resisted the idea of scaling up in the same way I’ve resisted almost everything else our business has required. But quickly I saw that I just needed to get out of the way and facilitate the process. Once I began to do that, things clicked into place and became remarkably easier. By 2016 we’d realigned my role to Creative Director, reporting to no one and with no direct reports. This is my happy place. I keep my meetings to a minimum and try to contribute to the business in the way that suits me – and it – best. Creatively. I host podcasts, write posts, present to clients and instigate bigger editorial ideas. I ensure the Mamamia brand stays on point and I recalibrate it often. As a website for women, we are indexed to women’s needs and wants which are always changing. I need to ensure we are just slightly ahead of those changes, so we’re providing what women want before they even know they want it, like podcasts.

One of the most challenging parts of a growing company is when it grows out of people you love working with. You hire someone for a reason or a season until they’re unable or unwilling to meet the growing demands of the business. Not everyone wants to work for a company our size. For some, we’re too small but for others, we’re too big. If I weren’t a co-founder, Mamamia would have grown out of me too. It has, many times. I’ve adapted my role to suit the business, and it hasn’t always been smooth, but quitting or being fired isn’t an option9.

What you need to know is this: running your own business, no matter how big or successful, is absurdly hard work. It’s stressful and terrifying and it devours your life. It can also be hugely rewarding, energising and the best fun you’ve ever had. There are days I dream of walking away and days when I can’t ever imagine doing anything else. There are days when my children complain that all I ever do is work10 and days when they get to come and shake hands with the Prime Minister in our office.

9. Actually, in the early days, I used to quit often. Every time Jason and I had an argument it would end with ‘I quit!’ ‘No, I quit!’ and then we went back to work.

10. They never say that to their father even though he works longer hours at the office than me. Go figure.

There have been some memorable moments. Like the day Jason had to write a company memo pointing out that nobody was allowed to do drugs or drink alcohol in the single toilet we all shared due to a former staff member getting very sniffy in the bathroom. The day when a client arrived for a meeting to see me on my hands and knees on the office balcony cleaning up my dog’s diarrhoea; the day when an editorial assistant had to send Jason an email asking if he could approve us buying a sanitary bin for our (one) toilet because certain staff members (me) didn’t know you couldn’t flush tampons and it kept getting blocked; the day when Jason raised in a management meeting that he’d noticed all the women carrying our little toiletry bags to and from the bathrooms and wondered out loud why we didn’t just supply free sanitary items to all Mamamia employees. The next day our bathrooms were stocked with free tampons and pads. There are days when we have reality TV stars or celebrities popping by to record interviews, with everyone from Nigella Lawson to Leigh Sales, Andrew Denton, Annabel Crabb, Rosie Batty, Turia Pitt, Magda Szubanski and Julia Gillard walking the floor. Kasey Chambers sang for us standing next to the office fire extinguisher. It’s never dull.

Mia Freedman with Julia Gillard. Image: Supplied.

I’ve also met some of my favourite people and closest friends through Mamamia. And I’ve been able to use the platform we’ve built to advocate for causes I feel passionate about like vaccination, marriage equality, domestic violence, child safety and body image.

Our establishment of an annual Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week across Mamamia in mid-2016 crystallised everything I ever dreamed of when I started a website. The isolation piled on top of the grief I felt after losing my baby late in my pregnancy back in 1999 seared itself into my heart. I resolved to build a place – and then a company – to make the world (and Internet) a better place for women and girls. A place where they could go to feel normal and reassured. A place of empathy, emotion and empowerment. By creating an entire themed week of content at Mamamia, including podcasts, written posts, videos and a private Facebook group for women who had suffered miscarriage or stillbirth to come and find solace with each other, I felt this embodied everything I’d set out to achieve by starting Mamamia.

Today, it still surprises me when people say Jason and I have built a media company. But we have. And against a huge amount of competition and enormous odds. We are underdogs with giant competitors who took almost a decade longer than us to realise that women and girls matter and whose motivations are embedded in a bottom line rather than any desire to make the world a better place for women. Mamamia remains the only women’s media company in Australia and the only media company to be digital-first and women-first. And Jason and I are still married. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved and the fact we’ve done it together with a genuine goal of supporting and promoting women. We’ve made mistakes and missteps, we’ve had setbacks and slip-ups, no question. We’ve moved fast and broken things. But overall, I know our hearts have been in the right place and I’m proud of that too.

Feature Image: Supplied.