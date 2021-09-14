News
beauty

From face jewels to neon liner: The best beauty looks from the 2021 Met Gala.

You guyssss, the 2021 Met Gala is here! After a one-year hiatus (felt like 10), it's our first big red carpet in a minute. And yes, it's as fabulous as ever (check out all the fashion lewks here.)

This is the one night where everything comes out - the one red carpet event where the celebs pull out ALL the stops - and we love to see it.

This year's theme? "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." 

And the beauty looks. We're frothing over them.

Watch: We throw it back to the wildest Met Gala moments of all time. Post continues below.

Between Emma Chamberlin's neon eye makeup, Billie Eilish's old Hollywood glamour and Gigi Hadid's Little Mermaid-esque beauty look, don't mind us while we pick up our jaws.

But if there's one particular theme we're spotting on the beauty scene, it's that 2021 seems to be the year of bejeweled makeup (and hair!). It's everywhere!

From graphic floating wings and liner to glittering stones in place of eyeshadow - this Euphoria-inspired trend is doing some serious rounds on the Met Gala red carpet. And we're not mad about it. 

Look, we're not exactly going to nip into Woolies wearing stick-on jewels any time soon - but it just feels nice to have some fresh inspo, y'know?

Below, we've rounded up some of the best beauty looks of the 2021 Met Gala.

Lil Nas X

Image: Getty 

Julia Garner

Image: Getty 

Storm Reid

Image: Getty 

Grimes

Image: Getty 

Ella Emhoff

Image: Getty 

Alicia Keys

Image: Alicia Keys Saweetie

Image: Getty 

Amanda Gorman

Image: Getty 

Emma Chamberlain

Image: Getty 

Diane Kruger

Image: Getty 

Gigi Hadid

Image: Getty 

Camila Cabello

Image: Getty 


Maisie Williams

Image: Getty 

Olivia Rodrigo

Image: Getty 

Billie Eilish

Image: Getty 

Ciara

Image: Getty 

Lupita Nyong'o

Image: Getty 

Kristen Stewart

Image: Getty 

Rihanna.

Image: Getty 

Sharon Stone.

Image: Getty 

Jasmine Tookes

Image: Getty 

Kendall Jenner

Image: Getty 

Emily Blunt

Image: Getty 

Zoey Deutch

Image: Getty 

Megan Fox

Image: Getty 

Rita Ora

Image: Getty 

Gabrielle Union

Image: Getty 

Cara Delevingne

Image: Getty 

Megan Thee Stallion

Image: Getty 

What's your favourite Met Gala 2021 red carpet beauty look? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Getty

Tags: beauty , red-carpet

