From face jewels to neon liner: The best beauty looks from the 2021 Met Gala.

You guyssss, the 2021 Met Gala is here! After a one-year hiatus (felt like 10), it's our first big red carpet in a minute. And yes, it's as fabulous as ever (check out all the fashion lewks here.)
This is the one night where everything comes out - the one red carpet event where the celebs pull out ALL the stops - and we love to see it.
This year's theme? "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."
And the beauty looks. We're frothing over them.
Watch: We throw it back to the wildest Met Gala moments of all time. Post continues below.
Between Emma Chamberlin's neon eye makeup, Billie Eilish's old Hollywood glamour and Gigi Hadid's Little Mermaid-esque beauty look, don't mind us while we pick up our jaws.
But if there's one particular theme we're spotting on the beauty scene, it's that 2021 seems to be the year of bejeweled makeup (and hair!). It's everywhere!
From graphic floating wings and liner to glittering stones in place of eyeshadow - this Euphoria-inspired trend is doing some serious rounds on the Met Gala red carpet. And we're not mad about it.
Look, we're not exactly going to nip into Woolies wearing stick-on jewels any time soon - but it just feels nice to have some fresh inspo, y'know?
Below, we've rounded up some of the best beauty looks of the 2021 Met Gala.
Feature image: Getty