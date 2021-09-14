From face jewels to neon liner: The best beauty looks from the 2021 Met Gala.

You guyssss, the 2021 Met Gala is here! After a one-year hiatus (felt like 10), it's our first big red carpet in a minute. And yes, it's as fabulous as ever (check out all the fashion lewks here.)

This is the one night where everything comes out - the one red carpet event where the celebs pull out ALL the stops - and we love to see it.

This year's theme? "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

And the beauty looks. We're frothing over them.

Watch: We throw it back to the wildest Met Gala moments of all time. Post continues below.

Between Emma Chamberlin's neon eye makeup, Billie Eilish's old Hollywood glamour and Gigi Hadid's Little Mermaid-esque beauty look, don't mind us while we pick up our jaws.

But if there's one particular theme we're spotting on the beauty scene, it's that 2021 seems to be the year of bejeweled makeup (and hair!). It's everywhere!

From graphic floating wings and liner to glittering stones in place of eyeshadow - this Euphoria-inspired trend is doing some serious rounds on the Met Gala red carpet. And we're not mad about it.

Look, we're not exactly going to nip into Woolies wearing stick-on jewels any time soon - but it just feels nice to have some fresh inspo, y'know?

Below, we've rounded up some of the best beauty looks of the 2021 Met Gala.

Lil Nas X

Image: Getty

Julia Garner

Image: Getty

Storm Reid

Image: Getty

Grimes

Image: Getty

Ella Emhoff

Image: Getty

Alicia Keys

Image: Alicia Keys Saweetie

Image: Getty

Amanda Gorman

Image: Getty

Emma Chamberlain

Image: Getty

Diane Kruger

Image: Getty

Gigi Hadid

Image: Getty

Camila Cabello

Image: Getty





Maisie Williams

Image: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo

Image: Getty

Billie Eilish

Image: Getty

Ciara

Image: Getty

Lupita Nyong'o

Image: Getty

Kristen Stewart

Image: Getty

Rihanna.

Image: Getty

Sharon Stone.

Image: Getty

Jasmine Tookes

Image: Getty

Kendall Jenner

Image: Getty

Emily Blunt

Image: Getty

Zoey Deutch

Image: Getty

Megan Fox

Image: Getty

Rita Ora

Image: Getty

Gabrielle Union

Image: Getty

Cara Delevingne

Image: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion

Image: Getty

