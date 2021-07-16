From a boob necklace to ignoring the dress code: Mamamia recaps the 2021 Cannes red carpet.

Hi, hello - the Cannes Film Festival is going down right now, and pls can we just stop for a real quick minute and discuss exactly WTF is happening on that red carpet. Cause it's... cooked.

You got people rocking up in some seriously OTT Met Gala s**t (insert Bella Hadid here), while others are going down the year 10 formal route with the old strapless dress, and the rest are literally wearing, like, a t-shirt and trainers (?).

To get an idea of what we're talking about here, please, won't you just take a look at The French Dispatch cast? They look like four people attending completely different events.

And yes - the meme potential is absolutely glorious.