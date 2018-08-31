Why we can't stop staring at this blogger who recreates Meghan Markle's iconic outfits.

PSA: There’s a woman you need to start following on Instagram immediately.

Her name is Katie Sturino.

There are a lot of reasons to get Katie in your feed, including, but not limited to:

She’s a successful entrepreneur and founded a beauty company that makes products to help women with boob sweat and thigh chafe, which makes her my hero. She’s singlehandedly lobbying fashion brands to consider the 67 per cent of us who’re above a size 16/18 with the #MakeMySize Instagram movement. Her fashion blog The 12ish Style features heaps of helpful content about how to negotiate living in a size six world when you’re not a size six. Her feed is full of colourful, inclusive, relatable images that make you feel good about yourself. She has two dogs, their names are Toast and Muppet (and yes, they have their own Instagram accounts too).

But we’re here today because Katie does a brilliant job of recreating Meghan Markle’s fashion looks to show literally anyone can wear the royal’s style, regardless of shape or size.

So far she’s done Meghan’s yellow dress, double denim and camel coat ensemble, navy and white wrap coat, floral green dress and white coat dress-beret combo, among others.

And because she’s extra helpful, Katie shares where she found the lookalike clothes so you can dress like The Duchess of Sussex too.

Please note, Prince Harry is often played by Katie’s friend Ryan Dziadul, who also runs his own brilliant Instagram fashion account about being “an XXL dude living in a slim fit world”.

Katie also shares her versions of fashion looks from other celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney and Pippa Middleton, and off duty models in their natural NYC habitat.

From white jeans and old school band t-shirts to slip dresses and top-to-toe denim, there’s no style she won’t try because, quite frankly, there’s no style she or any of us ‘can’t wear’.

If there’s only one thing you take away from Katie’s Instagram account, other than that she’s ace at copying Meghan’s style, let it be the message she shares at the bottom of every post:

“It’s not about who wore it better, but that anyone can wear anything.”

Do you love Meghan Markle’s style? Which is your favourite of her royal outfits so far?