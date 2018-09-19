The one question we have about Meghan Markle's voice in the new royal documentary trailer.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

FRIENDS.

Gather around, because we must talk about Meghan Markle’s new accent.

We just got a teaser for the latest royal documentary, Queen of the World, which details the Queen’s very long commitment to the Commonwealth and gives audiences a sneak peak into some of her international royal duties.

It also features the first interview of the Duchess of Sussex as a royal, and from the seconds-long snippet we got to see, it seems like the 37-year-old has adopted a British twang.

While we can only confirm she definitely says “It’ll keep us busy,” as she’s discussing the design of her veil with (presumably) Clare Waight Keller – the Artistic Director of Givenchy and the designer behind Meghan’s wedding dress – her enunciation sounds distinctively english.

Can you hear it in the trailer?

Of course the Duchess’ evolving intonation has been a point of regular contention amongst us royal accent watchers, because yes, everyone needs hobbies, and no, we refuse to be shamed for it.

In July this year, a Twitter video of the Californian native went viral which featured her greeting fans in Chester, UK.

And while some argued her voice had more of a Canadian edge (where she lived while filming Suits), we would beg to differ.

Although we’ll have to wait for the full documentary which is set to debut in the UK on Tuesday, September 25 at 9:15pm (Wednesday 11:15 AM AEST), we weren’t the only ones thinking it either:

Accents aside, other notable points from the short trailer include Prince Harry joking to palace staff that he still panics when he bumps into his grandmother in the corridors (understandable) and the use of Vanessa Carlton’s 2001 hit ‘A Thousand Miles,’ which all 90s babies will remember.

Notably missing is an appearance from Duchess Catherine, but we’re guessing a lot of this footage was filmed either at the pointy end of her pregnancy or around the time she gave birth to Prince Louis on April 23, 2018.

Will you be watching the documentary when it becomes available in Australia? Tell us in a comment.