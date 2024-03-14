News
celebrity

And just like that, Meghan Markle has returned to Instagram.

While it may seem that the royal family are quickly falling apart, one member of the monarch seems to be making strides.

On Thursday, Meghan Markle appeared to have announced the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard

Watch: Meghan Markle is not part of the Suits group chat. Post continues below.

On the brand's Instagram Story, the Duchess of Sussex was seen cooking in a kitchen and picking out flowers, with Nancy Wilson's 'I Wish You Love' playing in the background.

The new Instagram page showcases the brand's script-like logo, with "Montecito" — the neighbourhood where she and husband Prince Harry relocated after stepping down from the royal family in 2020 — written beneath it.

Markle has also launched a website for the brand, which is reportedly dedicated to home, garden, food, and general lifestyle content. Additionally, she will offer a range of homewares for sale, including cookbooks, food items, and kitchenware.

The name American Riviera Orchard pays homage to the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California, which has long been considered the "American Riviera" for its climate, landscape and culture. 

Guess we'll just have to wait and see what the Duchess has up her sleeve.

Feature Image: Getty.

nicole23436 3 hours ago 3 upvotes
Giving tradwife?
