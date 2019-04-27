"The due date is today." Royal experts believe Baby Sussex could arrive this weekend.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

We have very important Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal baby news.

According to royal expert, Chris Ship, her due date is today and the Duchess of Sussex could be going into labour very soon.

Appearing on the UK’s Good Morning Britain, ITV’s royal correspondent made the bold claim.

“We know the baby is due, in fact I can tell you that the due date is pretty much today,” he said.

“Today, tomorrow, we really are in the realms of imminent arrival.”

The journalist continued to theorise whether the Duchess would be undergoing a home birth at Frogmore cottage or opting to go to hospital.

“We don’t know whether she is going to have it at home, we think she’s going to try to but we don’t know for sure.

“If she’s going to hospital, they’re not going to tell us which hospital and they’re going to try and get her into hospital and back out again before they’ve even informed us of where that location is.

“We will be told when she’s comfortably in labour, when she’s given birth to a boy or a girl and then there will be a photo call of some sort some days afterwards, very small, very controlled and very much arranged by the Sussexes themselves.”

While we officially know the baby is due sometime in the Spring of 2019 (AKA now), recent clues have indicated the arrival of the royal baby is imminent. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, has flown into the UK from Los Angeles and the Duchess' friend and trusted makeup artist, Daniel Martin, has also been spotted around Frogmore Cottage.

However, unlike the baby announcements of Duchess Catherine and Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be largely keeping the birth of their baby private.

Despite this, an official statement from Kensington Palace has confirmed the couple will notify the public once Meghan goes into labour, but they won't share the details of the arrival until they have had "an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family".

And now we wait.

