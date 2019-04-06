Uh oh. Serena Williams might have just given away the sex of Meghan Markle's baby.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Look, we really, really want to find out all the information about Meghan Markle’s baby, and since the royal family aren’t co-operating, we’re going a little crazy.

Case in point. One of the Duchess of Sussex’s close friends, Serena Williams recently gave an interview to E! News and one of her ‘throwaway comments’ has royal fans convinced that the tennis champion has inadvertently shared the royal baby’s gender.

Speaking on camera, the 37-year-old and mum-of-one was asked for her best piece of advice for new mums, to which she responded.

“Accept the mistakes and don’t expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves,” she said.

Watch Serena Williams (possibly) give away the sex of Meghan Markle’s baby:

“My friend is pregnant and she’s like, ‘Oh, my kid is gonna do this …’ and I just looked at her and I was like, ‘No, she’s not’.

“Then she started laughing and went ‘I need to talk to you about tips’ because I had all those high expectations… and this is a time where everything is not going to go as planned,” she continued.

And there in lies the speculation.

Obviously two very big assumptions were made in this situation.

1. Royals fans immediately assumed Meghan Markle was Serena’s ‘pregnant friend’ in question.

2. And that Meghan is obviously and most definitely having a girl.

Both statements technically could be true… but then again, they’re probably ‘reaching’ to say the least. At least we have a 50-50 chance of being right.

Listen: There's a trick to picking the perfect baby name. Post continues.

And while we’ll have to wait for Meghan’s birth to find out for sure, we definitely know that Meghan has Serena’s support regardless. When asked what kind of mum Meghan Markle will be, the tennis player was adamant in her response.

“She’ll be the best mum for sure,” she said.

The friendship between the Duchess of Sussex and Serena Williams is well documented.

In July of 2018 Meghan and her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge watched Serena play in the women's final against German player Angelique Kerber, and she reportedly even teared up during her concession speech.

Serena was also present at the royal's baby shower at The Mark in New York, along with other famous faces which included Amal Clooney, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, and Meghan’s best friend stylist Jessica Mulroney.

