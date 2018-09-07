News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

pregnancy

People think this photo means Meghan Markle is pregnant and oh PUH-LEASE.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the moment Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, the pregnancy rumours have been relentless.

From claims her wedding dress was “ill-fitting” to hide a baby bump to the “weird little smirk” Meghan and Harry reportedly exchanged when children were mentioned during their wedding ceremony, the speculation is rife – and it’s definitely not ending anytime soon.

Overnight the 37-year-old attended the 100 Days of Peace gala concert in London alongside Prince Harry, wearing a bespoke Jason Wu dress.

But this morning, as photos of the Duke and Duchess attending the event were released, all eyes were on one thing – Meghan’s supposed “baby bump”.

Um, really?

Let’s really take a close look at these photos.

First of all, can we talk about that the fact that this, er, “baby bump” has the ability to deflate and reappear in seconds?

And not only that, this bump can invert...

Yep, it's just the ruffles on her dress.

Case closed.

Tags: celebrity , meghan-and-harry , meghan-markle , royal

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

guest 2 years ago

She might be going through IVF which can cause dramatic changes in the body very very rapidly. Would be horrible to have the world watching, photographing, judging and commenting while going through that, and keep up engagements with a smile on your face.

fightofyourlife 2 years ago

"Very very rapidly", as in from second to second? Yes, it would be horrible to have the whole world commenting on and judging changes in your body but I don't think Meghan's body has changed. The photos make it pretty clear it's just the ruffles on her dress moving around.

Rush 2 years ago

Welp, she won’t be wearing that dress ever again! Also, who is looking so closely at how her rings are fitting? Jeez, can’t a girl retain a bit of water without being pregnant? Some people need a better hobby.

MORE COMMENTS