People think this photo means Meghan Markle is pregnant and oh PUH-LEASE.

From the moment Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, the pregnancy rumours have been relentless.

From claims her wedding dress was “ill-fitting” to hide a baby bump to the “weird little smirk” Meghan and Harry reportedly exchanged when children were mentioned during their wedding ceremony, the speculation is rife – and it’s definitely not ending anytime soon.

Overnight the 37-year-old attended the 100 Days of Peace gala concert in London alongside Prince Harry, wearing a bespoke Jason Wu dress.

But this morning, as photos of the Duke and Duchess attending the event were released, all eyes were on one thing – Meghan’s supposed “baby bump”.

Um, really?

Let’s really take a close look at these photos.

First of all, can we talk about that the fact that this, er, “baby bump” has the ability to deflate and reappear in seconds?

And not only that, this bump can invert...

Yep, it's just the ruffles on her dress.

Case closed.