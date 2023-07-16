Tonight is the MasterChef finale. Saying goodbye to Jock Zonfrillo on our TVs still feels very raw.

Tonight is the season finale of MasterChef Australia, where the cooking competition will crown its 15th winner.

But, more poignantly, tonight's finale also marks our final goodbye to the cooking legend, mentor, friend and MasterChef judge, Jock Zonfrillo.

In April, Zonfrillo's death shocked the entire country - and brought immense grief, sympathy and sadness for the family and friends affected by the passing of the TV chef.

Among friends and colleagues, he was celebrated as a larger-than-life culinary genius and a fiercely loving husband and father to his wife Lauren Fried and four children.

Watch the trailer for MasterChef 2023. Story continues after post.

His impact has extended far beyond the kitchen - serving as an inspiration for those in the culinary industry, a guiding light for individuals battling drug addiction and endeavouring the road to recovery, and just a genuinely entertaining figure to anyone tuning in to MasterChef Australia. Tonight's two MasterChef finalists, Brent Draper and Rhiannon Anderson, have also spoken about their own battles attempting to process the loss and what the finale means to them. Draper had formed a special connection with Zonfrillo over the course of two separate seasons, as the pair both had previously been open about their struggles. In 2021, Draper initially appeared on the series before stepping away to focus on his mental health. As a gesture of support, Zonfrillo passed on his worry beads to Draper, aiming to alleviate the pressure and anxiety of the competition.

In an interview with the Herald Sun, the finalist commented on how he has coped with the loss.

"Losing Jock has been really hard for me and it's made me reflect on my journey with him and what he means to me. Jock was and is such an inspiration. The biggest thing he's taught me is that in life we have to give more than what we take which I really try to do every single day of my life," Draper said.

"It's taken a bit to adjust to that but I don’t think it's really sunk in yet. Jock loved MasterChef, that was his last legacy and I think that this has been a very special season because it's the last time we'll get to see him do what he did best, outside of being a husband to Loz and a Dad to the kids."

Image: Getty.

Anderson said she feels blessed to have been mentored by Zonfrillo, and initially had her own conflicting feelings towards whether the season should air at all. However, watching the show has brought her comfort and a sense of calmness, which she hopes has been the same for others.

"When the first episode came on it was so lovely to see Jock and because there was so much joy in the episode, it gave me a calmness I didn't expect," she explained.

For viewers, this fourth and final season of Zonfrillo as judge on MasterChef Australia has been complex - both difficult and joyful.

"I've been enjoying this season so much, and only crying a few times ... per episode. But I'm grateful to be able to spend a few more hours hanging out with Jock on my screen," said a fan on Twitter.

Although Zonfrillo's presence will undoubtedly be greatly missed, his legacy will continue through his wife Lauren Fried, who has decided to take over Zonfrillo's social media accounts to share behind-the-scenes content and memories, so that people may continue to enjoy his work, his greatest gift to fans.

Zonfrillo touched so many lives, which is why tonight will be the hardest episode to stomach - and yet the most important to enjoy.

The MasterChef Australia finale airs 7.30pm Sunday on Channel 10. The future of the series is yet to be announced.

Image: Channel 10.

