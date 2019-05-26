Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Um. Married At First Sight’s Jessika has shared her list of celebrity admirers.

Listen up MAFS fans, Jessika Power has some tea.

Ever since her appearance on Married at First Sight Australia 2019, she says she has been a woman in demand.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, the 26-year-old revealed that she has been on three dates with Collingwood AFL player Jordan De Goey, and has had two Sydney Swans players as well as one Geelong player sliding into her DMs.

But her admirers are not strictly AFL players – even tennis player Bernard Tomic wants to “catch up”.

“I enjoy the attention. The guys just seem to be not able to stay away,” she told the publication.

“But I think I might be too controversial for them. Whoever I date next will get scrutinised,” she added.

It looks like Jessika Power might be making an appearance at the 2019 Brownlow.

2. “I cried my eyes out.” Gordon Ramsay on the emotional birth of his fifth child.

Gordon Ramsay is tough on apprentice chefs, but when it comes to his kids he’s just as soft as every other dad.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday the 52-year-old said the birth of his one month old son, Oscar, made him feel “vulnerable”, and that he fainted during the birth.

“I’m sat there in the room worrying about menus and ingredients and all of a sudden this little head pops out the sun roof and you s*** yourself!” he revealed.

“I cried my f****** eyes out. All of a sudden you are nobody… I was as white as a ghost. I fell back into the chair and I fainted,” he added.

The celebrity chef has been married to 44-year-old author Tana Ramsay since 1996.

Their couple’s newborn son Oscar will be sibling to Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and Tilly, 17.

3. Taylor Swift expertly shut down an interviewer when they asked her about having kids.

Taylor Swift has once again stood up for females in a recent interview while on a press tour for her new album.

When asked about whether she was thinking of having a baby any time soon, she spoke out against the sexist undertones of that very question.

In an interview with German publication RTL, the ME! singer was asked if her impending 30th birthday would mark a turning point for wanting children soon.

"I really do not think men are asked this question when they turn 30," replied the 29-year-old singer. "So I'm not going to answer that question now."

Taylor has always kept her personal life relatively quiet and out of the public eye, and understandably doesn't want her baby plans (or lack of) to be fodder for public conversations.

She did tell the publication what turning 30 means to her though, saying: "I hear others say that in your 30s you don't have as much stress and fear in life as in your 20s, and I can connect to this observation, that we're in our 20s looking to gain experience, try ourselves, fail, make mistakes.

"I definitely plan to try and fail at things in my 30s too. But I imagine in our 30s we feel a little better about who we are. The closer I get to it, the more I feel it happening."

4. Oh. Moby has shared another bizarre story about dating Lana Del Rey.

Earlier this month, techno musician Moby released a memoir, Then It Feel Apart.

You would think the most shocking headline to come out of this book would be the now 53-year-old admitting he once “rubbed his penis” on a pre-presidency Donald Trump at a party in 2001 (for real), but that is not the case.

But no. Rather, the musician decided to use his memoir to detail his many, albeit brief, relationships with young starlets.

First, we heard how Moby dated Natalie Portman back in the day when he was 33 and she was 20. Only thing, Portman said they never dated. In fact, she came out and said she was actually 18 and at the time, felt extremely uncomfortable around Moby.

After initially doubling down on his claim, Moby apologised to Portman, saying it was inconsiderate of him not let her know he was writing about their non-relationship.

But turns out Portman wasn't the only "relationship" Moby touched on in his memoir. He also wrote about an encounter with an 'up-and-coming singer' named Lizzie Grant.

You might know her as Lana Del Rey.

According to Moby's memoir, he and Del Rey met at a bar in New York around 2006. He says they were kissing at 4am as the bar was closing and she refused his invitation to go home with him, instead saying she'd go on a date with him.

Fast forward to their date - they went to a vegan restaurant and then back to his five-level apartment where he invited Del Rey to 'play some music'. It would appear the night din't end as planned, as she left after a brief kiss at his piano.

Then, Lizzie Grant became Lana Del Rey and she lived happily ever after.

No word yet from Del Rey as to whether Moby's version of events are the same as hers.

5. The Tati Westbrook/James Charles feud brought big drama, but even bigger profit.

Three videos, millions of views and one decimated friendship. It’s been 16 days since Tati Westbrook, 37, cancelled fellow beauty influencer James Charles, 19.

We’re tired, we’re confused and we’re questioning exactly why we (still) care, but according to Cosmopolitan, the financial result of the feud, at least on Tati’s part, is exponential.

As James slowly recovers the 3 million YouTube subscribers he lost over the spat, Tati has increased hers by two-fold. Thanks to her new 5 million subscribers, Cosmopolitan estimates this could go onto “double her networth”, which Celebrity Net Worth currently puts at $6 million.

“The internet was very much team Tati, and her follower count almost doubled—which had a verrrrry positive impact on her whole $ituation,” wrote journalist, Mehera Bonner.

“Many factors go into YouTube’s payment structure—but at the end of the day, more subscribers = more ad revenue. And more ad revenue = more money.”

Now add to that Tati’s increase in YouTube video views, brand visibility, Instagram followers and awareness surrounding her vitamin company Halo Beauty, and that’s a very plumped-up bottom line.

Before we go any further, a reminder: Halo was the catalyst for the feud. In Tati’s now-deleted 43-minute YouTube video titled ‘Bye Sister,’ she accused James of betraying their friendship after he endorsed Sleep Vitamins by SugarBearHair, which is a direct competitor of her brand. But you knew that.

So who made bank from the whole saga? Read our full article on the profit made from the YouTube drama here.