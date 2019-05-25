The Tati Westbrook/James Charles feud brought big drama, but even bigger profit.

Three videos, millions of views and one decimated friendship. It’s been 16 days since Tati Westbrook, 37, cancelled fellow beauty influencer James Charles, 19.

We’re tired, we’re confused and we’re questioning exactly why we (still) care, but according to Cosmopolitan, the financial result of the feud, at least on Tati’s part, is exponential.

As James slowly recovers the 3 million YouTube subscribers he lost over the spat, Tati has increased hers by two-fold. Thanks to her new 5 million subscribers, Cosmopolitan estimates this could go onto “double her networth”, which Celebrity Net Worth currently puts at $6 million.

“The internet was very much team Tati, and her follower count almost doubled—which had a verrrrry positive impact on her whole $ituation,” wrote journalist, Mehera Bonner.

“Many factors go into YouTube’s payment structure—but at the end of the day, more subscribers = more ad revenue. And more ad revenue = more money.”

Now add to that Tati’s increase in YouTube video views, brand visibility, Instagram followers and awareness surrounding her vitamin company Halo Beauty, and that’s a very plumped-up bottom line.

Before we go any further, a reminder: Halo was the catalyst for the feud. In Tati’s now-deleted 43-minute YouTube video titled ‘Bye Sister,’ she accused James of betraying their friendship after he endorsed Sleep Vitamins by SugarBearHair, which is a direct competitor of her brand. But you knew that.

So who made bank from the whole saga? Let’s break down the figures.

The increase in Tati Westbrook’s YouTube subscribers.

In the land of YouTube stars and beauty influencers, more subscribers equals more views, which equals more money. And while not all of Tati’s 5 million new subscribers will be actively watching her content, the ‘view count’ on her recent videos has increased by an average of 600,000.