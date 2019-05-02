"These new false lashes magnetically stick to your eyeliner. They're genius... In theory."

In my humble opinion, false lashes are the devil’s work.

OK, sorry, that’s a bit harsh.

Let’s amend to this: false lashes are the work of someone, somewhere I pissed off one time who has now dedicated their life to trolling me every time I think about executing a false eyelash look.

There are a few reasons why false lashes and I don’t get along. Some are their fault, others are mine:

My stubby fingers can’t hold false eyelashes.

Despite years of effort, I’ve never figured out the trick to applying false lashes.

False lash glue has never not gotten stuck on my fingertips, gluing my fingers together.

The prettiest, most delicate pairs of false lashes are always the trickiest to put on.

I can never get the placement of the lashes just right.

I’ve spent a nice little nest egg on false lashes, only for them to end up in the bin or stuck to my fingers.

Don’t even get me started on magnetic lashes. They’ve done the dirty on me too… and everyone else who ran out to buy a pair when they first became a thing and realised the idea of clip on magnet lashes was clever, but ultimately doomed.

We tried some double lash magnetic lashes and the results were… interesting. Check it out in the video below, post continues after video.

For these reasons, I was equal parts overjoyed and terrified to find out Manicare have released their own range of magnetic lashes, the Glam Pro by Manicare Magnetic Lashes range.

These aren’t your ordinary magnetic lashes. No, these ones are a two-part system with a Magnetising Eyeliner ($39.99) and Magnetic Lashes ($15.99) that come in the Willow Natural style and the more dramatic Khloe Intense style.

The idea is that the magnetic lashes clip onto the magnetised eyeliner, and in theory, it's genius.

Most of us tend to wear false lashes when we're doing a dramatic eye look, complete with attempted wing eyeliner, so the concept of having the magnetic lashes cling to a product you're already using is clever.

But do they actually work? I gave the Glam Pro by Manicare Magnetising Eyeliner and Lashes a crack to find out.

How do the Manicare Magnetising Eyeliner and Lashes work?

Unlike other magnetic false lashes that include two lash strips (one for on top of your lashes and one for underneath) that clip together, the Manicare Magnetising Eyeliner and Lashes use magnetic technology to bind the lash strip to the eyeliner.

The brand's website explains the eyeliner "contains patent magnetising particles that attract other magnetic elements," which in this case are the three small magnets along each lash strip.

To use the Magnetising Eyeliner and Lashes system (sold on the Manicare website, and online and in-store at Priceline), you:

Try on lashes to check fit and trim if needed without cutting off outer magnets completely. Apply magnetic eyeliner on the top of eyelid along natural lash line. Leave to dry for 60 seconds. Lay down magnetic lashes on top of line using your fingers (avoid using metal tweezers) and click into place.

Sounds simple, right?

Side note - if traditional false lashes are more your game, E! Australia host Ksenija Lukich recommended a great pair on the You Beauty podcast (including where she buys them for cheap). Post contintines after audio.

But... do the Manicare Magnetising Eyeliner and Lashes really work?

I really, reaaaaally wanted to love these, but sadly, it wasn't to be.

There's a lot to unpack here, so let's start with the eyeliner.

Step 1: Manicare Magnetising Eyeliner:

The magnetised eyeliner itself is pretty good as far as liquid eyeliners go. The tip of the brush is quite fine and flexy, and made drawing on the eyeliner not easy, but easier. The eyeliner formula is nice and black, but also a little bit drippy, so I wiped excess product off on the side of the canister before drawing on my wing.

Predictably, I drew one side on perfectly before royally effing up the other side, resulting in a far thicker eyeliner look than I'd like for a weekday in the office. You can see my eyeliner handiwork looked like, please don't judge.

After letting the eyeliner dry for at east 60 seconds as the instructions suggest, I attempted to apply the magnetic lashes. And it was going great, until it wasn't.

Step 2: Manicare Willow Magnetic Lashes - Natural:

These false eyelashes are light, fluttery and, as advertised, natural-looking. I'd compare them to what my lashes would look like after a few months using an eyelash serum, with a lash lift.

The lash strips are a standard size, meaning there's a good chance you won't have to trim them. But if you did, it would be tricky to do so because the magnetic strips sit right on both ends of the lash.

To apply, I lined up the lash strip to my own eyelashes, lightly pressed the middle of the lash strip onto the eyeliner along my lash line and felt it click into place. Both the other magnets also clicked into place in the inner and outer corners of my eye, woo.

This is where it gets sad, because the lashes only clung to my lash line for around 30 seconds before the magnet on the inner corner popped up and away from the eyeliner, taking a chunk of it with it. Pressing the lash back down was no use, so I drew on some fresh eyeliner, waited for it to dry and tried again, but it wouldn't stay down. Same thing happened on the other eye.

The other bummer with the Manicare magnetic lashes is that they don't quite sit flush to your natural lashes, but rather, the skin on top of your lash line. This leaves a bit of a gap between the false lash strip and your natural lash line, which doesn't look natural.

A second attempt applying the eyeliner on top of my lash line as well as just above it helped a bit, as did running mascara through my lashes with the false lashes on. This didn't stop the lash magnets popping up, though, so it was moot.

That said, I've watched some video tutorials from people who have had a little more luck than I did, so my skills may well be a variable to consider.

Final verdict? A really bloody clever idea in theory that stumbled right at the final hurdle.

The Magnetising Eyeliner is $39.99 and the Magnetic Lashes are $15.99 a pair - if you love false eyelashes, wear them all the time, are curious to see if these magnetic ones might save you time and effort, and have the cash to try them, go for it! It could be life-changing.

But false lash novices like me, proceed with caution. Because nobody needs this kind of heartache in their lives.

Have you tried the Glam Pro by Manicare Magnetic Lashes range? What did you think? Tell us in the comments.

