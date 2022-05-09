If there's one thing we love doing here at Mamamia it's having a nosy into what other people like to put on their face. Ooft - we can't get enough of it. Can you tell? It's pervy as hell, and quite honestly the best way to know what kind of beauty products are really worth your cash.

And seeing as we're back into the swing of being out and about/going back into the office/enjoying three hours of transport a day, we thought it would be cool to see what kind of essentials people are bringing with them. Y'know – the MVPs that get them through the day.

Because after two years of lockdowns and being able to pop on a hydrating face mask at 2pm, things have changed. We're back to a cuter, tighter edit of essentials to keep us afloat until 5pm.

Watch: Here are 7 ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.

So, you know what we thought be fun? Stealing other people's ideas, of course.

Which is why we've asked 17 women from Mamamia to share the one essential beauty product they always keep in their bag.

Image: Supplied

"The Maybelline Lifter Gloss is always in my bag! As you can see from the empty top lip gloss, I go through this stuff so quickly! It's perfect on bare lips and for everyday use, as it's hydrating (hello hyaluronic acid) but I also wear it when going out – putting it over my lipstick for a glossy look." – Eleanor.

Image: Clarins

"Clarins Comfort Lip Oil! It gives me a bit of plumpness on my lips but it’s also incredibly moisturising! If I don’t have it in my bag (like now) I go crazy." – Shannen.

Image: Supplied

"I carry a 10ml travel size of one of my fave scents – Ouai North Bondi Eau De Parfum. It smells so light, fresh and clean. Bloody love it." – Erin.

Image: LUSH

"This Tea Tree Water from LUSH is antiseptic and antibacterial, and it's really low concentration so you can use it for spot treatment, but it's also HYDRATING which is not common for a tea tree product. It also works as a toner after you cleanse – either sprayed onto your skin or a cotton pad. I use it as a skin refresher throughout the day if I'm feeling a bit dead, because it's got grapefruit water in as a carrier, which is fab for hydration.

"It's also just like, instant aromatherapy – think putting your essential oils in a diffuser but it is in a spray bottle!" – Talecia.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury

"It's the perfect shade for me, and it's glossy and hydrating. I always get compliments." – Lucy.

Image: Adore Beauty

"I was a gifted a small Mason Pearson brush and have kept it in my bag for over a year now. It really refreshes my look and how I feel when I can quickly run it through my hair." – Susannah.

Image: Supplied

"I love a tinted gloss of some sort – adds a bit of colour, makes your lips look nice and something comfortable and long lasting too! Plus, it's so small and easy to carry in the bag, but makes an impact. At the moment I love this Lanolips one (cherry or watermelon as they give a pinky/light red colour)." – Isabella.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

"I'm a traditionalist where it comes to Carmex, to the point where I can't even get it in a tube, has to be the pot. I dabbled in watermelon for a while but I always go back to the OG!

"I get bad cold sores randomly so the original Carmex is also the best for soothing that painful and shameful experience." – Claire.

Image: Mecca

"Malin + Goetz Petitgrain perfume roller – they have some other amazing scents, too!" – Jacqui.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

"I have one in every bag/car/bedside table!" – Michelle.

Image: LUSH

"After an unfortunate incident where I smashed my lovely roll on perfume (it was Malin + Goetz actually!) I prefer a solid one in my handbag, and love this affordable Lush option." – Emmeline.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

"This is the best multi-tasking balm. I use it for everything." – Polly.

Image: Go-To SKincare

"Go-To Lips! Best lip balm I have ever used!" – Simone.

Image: Mecca

"It's the perfect shade for with or without makeup." – Rose.

"This is one of the only lip balms I’ve used right until it’s empty instead of just losing it to the handbag gremlins." – Susannah.

Image: Mecca

"Mine is always eyelash curlers. I have naturally long eyelashes and if I don't curl them on the regular, I look like Snuffleupagus! Even if I'm wearing zero make-up, curling my eyelashes just makes me look more awake.

"I lived and died by Shu Uemura's eyelash curlers and since they stopped making them I've never found a decent replacement... currently using Shiseido – but let's be honest, they're just not as good." – Siobhan.

Image: Dermal Therapy

"Dermal Therapy Lip Balm, the best lip balm ever for dry lips and.... Telfast." – Talia.

Image: Odesse

"I've recently converted to solid perfume. It's so handy and small for popping in your handbag and this one smells like fresh laundry, which I love." – Katie.

What's the essential beauty products you always keep in your bag? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Mamamia; Supplied