The discussion around makeup 'rules' is a frenzied one. There's SO much beauty advice floating around these days. And while it's kinda good, it's also kinda not good (*glares at TikTok*).

It's noisy. Cluttered. Confusing. And a little bit overwhelming.

Especially when most of us are just out here wanting a Good Skin Day, and some pointers on how to not screw up our winged liner.

Watch: Here's how to nail a non-black smokey eye. Post continues below.

To straighten out some common myths once and for all, we spoke to celebrity makeup artist Michael Brown and asked him to break down some of the biggest makeup 'rules' we need to stop believing.

And we only cried once.

1. You can't wear blush AND bronzer together.

Yes, you can! You really can.

"I actually prefer this look and it’s the perfect sculpt and lift for the face," confirms Brown.

Listen: Is there a special way to apply cream blush? Post continues below.

Y'see, while they may seem to serve similar purposes, bronzer and blush actually have *completely* different jobs.

"Adding a sweep of bronzer under your cheekbones sculpts and defines the area, whereas blush is brighter and therefore plumps and lifts the apple of the cheek. Together they are the perfect combo!"

2. You have to match your liner to your lipstick.

Does the colour of your lip liner need to be EXACTLY the same colour as your lipstick? Nah. In fact, choosing a shade that's not the same as your lipstick is apparently a very unterrible idea.

"Just like the contouring ‘highlight and shade’ philosophy, if you apply a slightly deeper lip liner than your lipstick, it will contrast and create more of a plumped lip effect for a better pout!"

A BETTER POUT.

3. You should never go for a statement eye and a bold lip at the same time.

Don't listen to 'em, Rachel. If you want to go for a jazzy eye AND a bold lip - this is definitely something that you should do.

Isn't that right, Michael? Isn't it?

"This is big makeup rule that is around 50/50 correct. If you have a bold/bright colour on your lips and your eyes are super made up, there is no focal point... so, the two areas are competing and therefore appear ‘too much’!"

Oh. So... *wipes sweat from brow*

"However, it’s all in the intensity of the bold colours chosen. For example, a black smokey eye with a true blood red lip is probably better for stage rather than an everyday look, but a softer smokey brown-toned eye look with a lighter brick red lip stain (meaning it’s more blended and not so opaque) works perfectly!"

Told ya! It's just all in the intensity of the shades you select - not the actual shades themselves. So, you can absolutely do both - just make sure you balance it out.

4. You should always apply foundation first.

Anyone else been doing this forever because you thought it was just the Way To Do It?

"About 90 per cent of the glam makeup I apply to clients I always do the eye makeup first," said Brown.

"It allows me to work quicker, and if I use a deeper shade or a metallic shadow and it happens to fall to the lower eye/orbital bone area, I can quickly remove it easily and then apply foundation without ruining it."

3 makeup artists on the best way to apply foundation.

Sure, everyone has their own technique - but that kinda sounds like it makes a lot of sense, no? Cause fallout is annoying as hell.

"It also allows all my skin prep (I use a lot) to really penetrate into skin before foundation application. I only apply foundation first for very natural looks when I know I’m not using much eye makeup," said Brown.

5. You should pump your mascara before applying it to your lashes.

This... doesn't work. While you might think it'll help you get more mascara onto your wand, chances are you're just pushing more air into the mascara tube - which dries out your mascara and causes it to break down faster.

Oh.

From $10 to $99: 20 women share their ride-or-die mascara.

Not only this, but pumping the tube also introduces bacteria into your mascara which can lead to some NASTY eye infections that approximately no one needs in their life.

6. Women over 40 should never wear shimmery eye makeup.

Brown said this can depend on the individual's eyelid area. "If it has a lot of creasing or 'crepey' looking skin, then yes, matte finish shadows will hide that look better."

From colour payoff to price: The 5 best eyeshadow palettes, according to our beauty experts.

But! He said that even mature eyelids need a bit of highlight - so, don't be afraid to experiment.

"I use a very thin brush and carefully place any metallic shadow (thinly) from the inner tear duct area along the upper lash line. This gives a little light reflection on the lid. Just remember to stay super close to the lash line and not higher on the eyelid where most creasing will occur."

Gotcha.

7. Your concealer should always be lighter than your skin tone.

Some people say that you should always find a concealer shade that’s a shade or two lighter than your skin tone in order to correctly conceal your under-eye circles. These people are wrong.

Bad news: Turns out we're all probably applying our concealer wrong.

Cause 9/10 times it just makes your under eyes look all grey and ashy. Instead, try to choose a tone that matches your skin exactly so the concealer blends seamlessly into the rest of your skin.

The key here is to use two concealers - one to correct and one to brighten.

It's worth the hassle - we promise!

"Dark circles usually have a blueish/purple undertone, so you need to counter-balance and correct with warm peachy/yellow shades of concealer. In some more extreme cases, orange works perfectly," said Brown.

"Once this shade is applied to the area, you’ll see the dark circle correct. But to really make under-eyes pop, I then dab a lighter/brighter shade of concealer over the top. This is what makes your under eye area really fresh."

But don't go too crazy - less is more!

Feature image: Getty

Are you guilty of believing any of these makeup 'rules'? Share with us in the comment section below.