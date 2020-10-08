"The simple way I've learnt to perfect winged eyeliner on my hooded lids."

I have been using eyeliner for more than half my life and, while there was nothing wrong with how I used to wear it, it was this year that I perfected the cat-eye wing for my hooded eyes.
And it's all thanks to watching Gen Z on TikTok.
Here's how to create a smokey eye without black, to go with your winged liner. Post continues below.
TikTok, an app where 27 per cent of users are between the ages of 13-17.
It's fascinating and so addictive to use. The algorithm is so advanced that it immediately knew I was into beauty, and within a few weeks I was getting skincare tips as well as makeup transformations and tutorial videos popping up on my 'For You' page.
It was on this page that I came across various eyeliner tutorials, done by girls half my age. As soon as I saw that their method was vastly different to mine, I knew I had to try.
After analysing and copying various 10 to 15-second tutorials on TikTok, I believe I have now perfected the ultimate wing for my hooded eyes. Here are the steps:
Start with an eyeliner that you are comfortable using. I like to use an eyeliner pen. A few favourites are Maybelline’s Hyper Easy Eyeliner, MACqueen (a Korean brand) Waterproof Eyeliner and Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Eyeliner.
First, draw a line from the outer edge of your waterline upwards towards your temple. The longer and higher this line is, the more dramatic your wing will be.