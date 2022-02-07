News
reality tv

"I really need some wholesomeness now." The 20 best reactions to tonight's episode of MAFS.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

It goes without saying, Married At First Sight this season has given us one drama after another. 

Already we have seen one groom walk away from his bride, another tell his wife she isn't all that good in bed, and one very sexually frustrated couple.

Now, after watching eight couples tie the knot in extravagant weddings, we are finally up to the biggest event of all: the dinner party

And oh boy was it a lot. 

Tonight was bloody awkward as we watched it all unravel while contestants rubbed shoulders for the first time since getting married. 

We saw Selin awkwardly navigate it all without her partner by her side, Al show us his age when he took a swig of beer from his literal shoe and Domenica pounce on the first sign of drama. 

Watch the trailer for Married At First Sight. Post continues after video. 

It may not be the show for everyone, but it sure does make us laugh and apparently that's how the majority of Australia feels considering the hundreds upon hundreds tweets just from tonight's episode.

So we decided to show the best 20 memes and reactions we've seen this evening - from hilarious and utterly savage, to crude and brutally honest.

Here are Mamamia's top fave tweets from tonight's episode of MAFS.

Feature Image: Channel 9 / Twitter @PK_APOSTOLI.

mafs2022 , features , reality-tv , entertainment

